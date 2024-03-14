Meet Gardner Minshew, the Raiders' new eclectic quarterback

A breakthrough in Indy

After a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles backing up Jalen Hurts, Minshew signed with the Colts in 2023, competing with fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson for the starting job. While the rookie initially won the job, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4. Like Minshew previously had done in Jacksonville, he went to work.

As the Colts starter, Minshew won seven games and nearly helped the team earn a playoff berth. He set career-highs in passing yards (3,305), pass completions (305) and rushing touchdowns (three) while being named an alternate in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. In the Week 17 matchup last season against the Raiders, Minshew led the Colts to a 23-20 victory, recording 224 yards and a 58-yard touchdown bomb to Alec Pierce.