Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

Mar 14, 2024 at 01:20 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021

Levi Edwards
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Gardner Minshew II sets two goals for himself every time he steps on a football field: "Get better and have fun."

Those goals have been apparent to football fans since "Minshew Mania" becoming a craze in college and following him to when he entered the NFL in 2019. The veteran quarterback has become notable for being a unique personality, living life with a bit of a twist. His infectious energy and style captivate both his teammates and fanbases wherever he's played, with his custom-made jorts, a trademark mustache and vintage hair flow resembling Uncle Rico from the movie "Napoleon Dynamite."

"I have the confidence to be myself in every situation," Minshew told Raiders.com. "I just always want to show up and try my best, and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong. ... You've got to look for things in your game that you can improve, but also you got to look for ways to enjoy it. You've got to look for the people around you that you enjoy being with every day."

Minshew arrives to Las Vegas after a Pro Bowl season with the Colts in 2023, where he stepped up as starter in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson. The career season in Indianapolis was reminiscent of his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking the reins when former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles went down with an injury. In both 2019 and 2023, Minshew threw for over 3,000 passing yards with a combined 41 touchdowns between the two seasons.

