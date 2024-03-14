Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

The Raiders' new quarterback has an interesting history with the team prior to his arrival.

A Mississippi native, Minshew patterned his game after Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler, who he had the pleasure of meeting as a child at a football camp. He also has a 2-0 record against the Silver and Black, the first win coming in the final football game at Oakland Coliseum and the second, a narrow win last season where Maxx Crosby infamously tried to get in Minshew's psyche with a few choice words.

"What was going through my mind is, 'I got to beat this dude,'" Minshew recalled of the trash talk from Crosby. "Shoot, he's trying to hit me and I'm just trying to win. I'm so excited because now with him and Christian [Wilkins], I know how those guys are and what they're about.

"That's what makes you better, when teams really compete and push each other, so I'm so excited to be going at it every day with those dudes."

It can be expected that he'll arrive to his locker room with the same mentality that's propelled him to success throughout his career. He knows nothing will be given to him, and it'll be a stiff competition for the starting role at quarterback.

But even with his fun-loving persona and beaming smile under his mustache, he made one thing abundantly clear.

"The first thing is, I want to be able to win," Minshew said bluntly. "I feel like we have the tools here; we have the pieces here. To be a part of a winning culture with guys who are like-minded, who want to win, is all I can really ask for.