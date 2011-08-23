Gatorade Junior Training Camp

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2011 Gatorade Junior Training Camps - FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.
A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic. The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in September through December, and usually begin at 10:00 am.
Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.
To Schedule a Camp:
- Review all Camp information.
- Check with your principal or administration.
- Before contacting The Oakland Raiders, please check with your principal or administration to gain clearance to host a Junior Training Camp at your facility. Also, please discuss possible tentative Camp dates to verify that your "wish list" of dates fits into your school or organization's calendar. Submit possible Camp dates to The Oakland Raiders by completing the **Junior Training Camp Application**.
Please fill out the form completely and mail to:
Oakland RaidersAttn: Gatorade Junior Training Camp1220 Harbor Bay ParkwayAlameda, CA 94502
Or fax completed application to 510-864-5134.