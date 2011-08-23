Gatorade Junior Training Camp

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2011 Gatorade Junior Training Camps - FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.