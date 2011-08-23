Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Aug 23, 2011 at 07:29 AM
080309gatorade.gif

**Junior Training Camp Application**

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2011 Gatorade Junior Training Camps - FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment.  The camp's curriculum is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience. 

A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic.  The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in September through December, and usually begin at 10:00 am.

Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.

To Schedule a Camp:

  • Review all Camp information.
  • Check with your principal or administration.
    • Before contacting The Oakland Raiders, please check with your principal or administration to gain clearance to host a Junior Training Camp at your facility.  Also, please discuss possible tentative Camp dates to verify that your "wish list" of dates fits into your school or organization's calendar. Submit possible Camp dates to The Oakland Raiders by completing the **Junior Training Camp Application**.

Please fill out the form completely and mail to:

Oakland RaidersAttn: Gatorade Junior Training Camp1220 Harbor Bay ParkwayAlameda, CA  94502

Or fax completed application to 510-864-5134.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

The Silver and Black took a trip to Nellis Air Force Base last week to share the holiday spirit with troops and their families. 
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

The Raiders, NFL Green and more partners gathered at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex to plant 58 trees ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 

Latest Content

news

Three Key Plays: A look back at the Raiders' most impactful plays of the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Breaking down significant plays from the offense, defense and special teams.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Legacy High School vs. Bonanza High School

Jan 11, 2024

Legacy High School hosted Bonanza High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
audio

Offseason housekeeping, Reserve/Future contracts, plus best of 2023 season interviews | UFR

Jan 11, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal lays out the 2024 offseason for the Silver and Black and dives into the 15 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Jack Jones does all his handshakes while mic'd up vs. Broncos: 'I just threw away a pick!'

Jan 11, 2024

Go on the field with cornerback Jack Jones as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 18 win against the Denver Broncos.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Watch quarterback Aidan O'Connell's top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions following the end of the 2023 regular season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Jan 10, 2024

The Raiders visited Legacy High School to hype the team up for their matchup this week.
video

Real Raiders at heart feat. Ice Cube, CC Sabathia and Tinashe | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with rapper/actor Ice Cube, World Series Champion CC Sabathia and singer Tinashe on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby selected to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Jan 10, 2024

The Raiders' two standouts were selected to the All-Pro Team that's voted on exclusively by active players.
video

Highlights: Davante Adams' top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 10, 2024

Watch wide receiver Davante Adams' top plays during the 2023 season.
video

Best sideline sounds from Raiders' Week 18 win vs. Broncos: 'Let's go eat!'

Jan 09, 2024

Go behind the bench and on the sidelines for the best sights and sounds from the Raiders' Week 18 victory against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Future Opponents: 2024

Jan 09, 2024

Preview the Raiders' 2024 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.
View All
Advertising