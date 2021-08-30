Gerald McCoy fired up to return to action after nearly two years without playing a snap

McCoy noted that while some may see the preseason slate as unnecessary, especially with his 11 years of experience, he knew he had to be on the field and get some reps if he wanted to play in Week 1. Not to mention, he just really loves playing football and was eager to be back at it.

For the defensive tackle, it was also less about the outcome, but about what transpired in the game and how that can help the team's mentality going into games that count.