Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

Aug 29, 2021 at 04:08 PM
﻿Nick Bowers﻿ flashes on 16-yard score

The Nittany Lion showcased a little shimmy and cruised up the sidelines for a third-quarter score in what would be the Raiders' only touchdown on the day. It was a moment that had to feel good for a young player who spent last season on the team's practice squad, and he was all smiles on the sidelines afterward.

Fellow tight end Foster Moreau also showed love for his position mate, sharing the highlight on Twitter.

Stoner displays his athleticism

﻿Dillon Stoner﻿, the undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Oklahoma State, had a few moments to make a final case to the Raiders' offensive coaches for his potential inclusion on the 53-man roster. He and quarterback Nathan Peterman hooked up three times for 69 yards, with the longest being this pretty pitch-and-catch that went for 32:

Peterman, who was flushed out of the pocket quite a bit on Sunday, looked Stoner's way early and often through his progressions and when plays broke down. Stoner also added 45 yards while splitting kick and punt return duties with DJ Turner.

Richardson stuffs the box score

Max Richardson found himself in the middle of the action often on Sunday, finishing with a Raiders team-high 11 combined tackles. Divine Deablo﻿, the rookie out of Virginia Tech who went to the Raiders with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, added another nine combined tackles.

Finally, familiar face Karl Joseph added a pretty PBU and a TFL in his first game action in his new No. 43 jersey, providing a few nice plays in what was otherwise mostly a day to forget for the Silver and Black's defense.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
1 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
2 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
3 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
4 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
5 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
6 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
7 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
8 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
9 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
10 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
11 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
12 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
13 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
14 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
15 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
16 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
17 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), linebacker Max Richardson (54) and safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
18 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
19 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
20 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
21 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
22 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
23 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
24 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
25 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
26 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
27 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
28 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
29 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
30 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
31 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
32 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
33 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
34 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
35 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
36 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
37 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
38 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
39 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
40 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
41 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
42 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
43 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
44 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
45 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
46 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
47 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
48 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
49 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
50 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
51 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
52 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
53 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
54 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
55 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
56 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
57 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
58 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
59 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
60 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
61 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
62 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
63 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
64 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
65 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
66 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
67 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
68 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
69 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
70 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
71 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
72 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
73 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
74 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
75 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
76 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
77 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
78 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
79 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
80 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
81 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
82 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
83 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
84 / 85

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
85 / 85

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
