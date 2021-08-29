Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

Nick Bowers flashes on 16-yard score
The Nittany Lion showcased a little shimmy and cruised up the sidelines for a third-quarter score in what would be the Raiders' only touchdown on the day. It was a moment that had to feel good for a young player who spent last season on the team's practice squad, and he was all smiles on the sidelines afterward.
Fellow tight end Foster Moreau also showed love for his position mate, sharing the highlight on Twitter.
Stoner displays his athleticism
Dillon Stoner, the undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Oklahoma State, had a few moments to make a final case to the Raiders' offensive coaches for his potential inclusion on the 53-man roster. He and quarterback Nathan Peterman hooked up three times for 69 yards, with the longest being this pretty pitch-and-catch that went for 32:
Peterman, who was flushed out of the pocket quite a bit on Sunday, looked Stoner's way early and often through his progressions and when plays broke down. Stoner also added 45 yards while splitting kick and punt return duties with DJ Turner.
Richardson stuffs the box score
Max Richardson found himself in the middle of the action often on Sunday, finishing with a Raiders team-high 11 combined tackles. Divine Deablo, the rookie out of Virginia Tech who went to the Raiders with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, added another nine combined tackles.
Finally, familiar face Karl Joseph added a pretty PBU and a TFL in his first game action in his new No. 43 jersey, providing a few nice plays in what was otherwise mostly a day to forget for the Silver and Black's defense.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.