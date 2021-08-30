Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

The biggest emphasis that Coach Gruden made regarding the preseason finale was the ability to get the first look at a couple of players returning from injury. Karl Joseph﻿, Isaiah Johnson﻿, John Brown﻿, rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy all saw first preseason action of the 2021 season in Santa Clara, California. The combination of both veteran and young pieces will make for some intriguing decisions in shaping the depth chart.

"The only way you can evaluate guys is in live situations," Gruden said. "We needed these three preseason games to see where our second-year players are, where some of our new players are and where our rookies are."