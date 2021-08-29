Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Aug 29, 2021 at 02:33 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Some sophomores showing out in the secondary

Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson have both spoken out this offseason about the struggles of their rookie season. In the first half against the 49ers, it seems like they're both finding their way in this league.

Even though the Raiders allowed 110 passing yards to the 49ers through the first half, both Arnette and Robertson stood out in coverage. The two second-year cornerbacks are playing aggressive on the attack and finding ways to get to the ball. Arnette has recorded two tackles and a pass deflection, while Robertson has four tackles.

Robertson was moved from nickel cornerback to outside cornerback, the position he played at Louisiana Tech. The decision seems to have good potential for the Silver and Black defense going into the regular season.

Gerald McCoy's Silver and Black debut

This preseason game is Gerald McCoy﻿'s first NFL game in nearly two years.

The perennial Pro Bowler saw a lot of action in the first half against the 49ers. His presence on the field has been a bright spot in what has so far been a lackluster performance by the Raiders defense. Despite returning from a brutal Achilles injury, McCoy's ability to get off the line scrimmage with good speed is still visible.

No matter the score, McCoy looks happy just being able to be back on the field playing the game he loves. He couldn't stop smiling before the game, sharing a nice conversation with GM Mike Mayock.

Trey Ragas continuing to fight

The silver lining of the Raiders' offensive showing has once again become undrafted rookie running back Trey Ragas.

No. 36 has run for 20 yards on six carries, with an additional 15 receiving yards on three catches along the way. The bulky running back has also been seen doing his fair share in pass protection, picking up blocks on the various 49ers blitzes.

The second half of this game could very well lock up a job for Ragas on the 53-man roster or practice squad for the 2021 NFL season.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
1 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
2 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
3 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
4 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
5 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
6 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
7 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
8 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
9 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
10 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
11 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
12 / 85

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
13 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
14 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
15 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
16 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
17 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), linebacker Max Richardson (54) and safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
18 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), linebacker Max Richardson (54) and safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
19 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
20 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
21 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
22 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
23 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
24 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
25 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
26 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
27 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
28 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
29 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
30 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
31 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
32 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
33 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
34 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
35 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
36 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
37 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
38 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
39 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
40 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
41 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
42 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
43 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
44 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
45 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
46 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
47 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
48 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
49 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
50 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
51 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
52 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
53 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
54 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
55 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
56 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
57 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
58 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
59 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
60 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
61 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
62 / 85

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
63 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
64 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
65 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
66 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
67 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
68 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
69 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
70 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
71 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
72 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
73 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
74 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
75 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
76 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
77 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
78 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
79 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
80 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
81 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
82 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
83 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
84 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
85 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
news

The Raiders offense shines bright for Allegiant Stadium in preseason win

Quarterback Nathan Peterman, receiver Zay Jones and the rushing duo of Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons made a big impact in the 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win of the preseason, 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Darren Waller's redemption story leads him to the Raiders history books

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end caught the game-winning two-point conversation and broke Tim Brown's season receptions record in the Silver and Black's finale against the Broncos.
news

Darren Waller passes Tim Brown for most receptions in a season in Raiders history

It's been a record-setting year for many Raiders, and Darren Waller is the latest to etch his name into the history books.
news

Daniel Carlson breaks Sebastian Janikowski's single-season scoring record

The Las Vegas Raiders kicker broke the mark with an extra point near the end of the first half in Denver.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller inches closer on a date with destiny

Waller is now three catches away from claiming the Raiders single-season reception record from the legendary Tim Brown.
Advertising