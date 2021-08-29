Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Some sophomores showing out in the secondary
Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson have both spoken out this offseason about the struggles of their rookie season. In the first half against the 49ers, it seems like they're both finding their way in this league.
Even though the Raiders allowed 110 passing yards to the 49ers through the first half, both Arnette and Robertson stood out in coverage. The two second-year cornerbacks are playing aggressive on the attack and finding ways to get to the ball. Arnette has recorded two tackles and a pass deflection, while Robertson has four tackles.
Robertson was moved from nickel cornerback to outside cornerback, the position he played at Louisiana Tech. The decision seems to have good potential for the Silver and Black defense going into the regular season.
Gerald McCoy's Silver and Black debut
This preseason game is Gerald McCoy's first NFL game in nearly two years.
The perennial Pro Bowler saw a lot of action in the first half against the 49ers. His presence on the field has been a bright spot in what has so far been a lackluster performance by the Raiders defense. Despite returning from a brutal Achilles injury, McCoy's ability to get off the line scrimmage with good speed is still visible.
No matter the score, McCoy looks happy just being able to be back on the field playing the game he loves. He couldn't stop smiling before the game, sharing a nice conversation with GM Mike Mayock.
Trey Ragas continuing to fight
The silver lining of the Raiders' offensive showing has once again become undrafted rookie running back Trey Ragas.
No. 36 has run for 20 yards on six carries, with an additional 15 receiving yards on three catches along the way. The bulky running back has also been seen doing his fair share in pass protection, picking up blocks on the various 49ers blitzes.
The second half of this game could very well lock up a job for Ragas on the 53-man roster or practice squad for the 2021 NFL season.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.