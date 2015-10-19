Get Caught up on the Raiders Official Podcast

NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith join JT the Brick for a bye week edition of our official podcast.
The 1st place Denver Broncos blow into town to take on the 2nd place Raiders. JT the Brick welcomes former Cleveland Browns WR and Denver radio personality Dave Logan and former Raiders LB Kirk Morrison to the show.
The Oakland Raiders to Chicago to face the Bears and JT the Brick welcomes Raiders Radio sideline reporter Lincoln Kennedy and Chicago FOX Sports Radio's Mike North to the show.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray, former Raiders linebacker Bill Romanowski and the Cleveland Plain Dealer's May Kay Cabot join JT the Brick.
Former Raiders linebacker, Raiders TV preseason analyst and modern era Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Matt Millen headlines our Week 2 official podcast.
JT the Brick is back for another season of official podcasts. We kick off the 2015 campaign with FOX Sports Radio's Andy Furman and Comcast SportsNet's Scott Bair.