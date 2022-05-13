Get to know the 2022 Raiders UDFAs

Along with signing four of their draft picks on Thursday, the Raiders also signed 15 undrafted free agents as the team ramps up for Rookie Minicamp beginning on Friday.
Get to know the new UDFA additions below.
Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State
5-10, 221 pounds
In four years at Arizona State, Butler – a three-time team captain – recorded 243 career tackles (121 solo) and was named a Butkus Award Semifinalist (2021). He has familiarity with a member of the Raiders coaching staff already as linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was Butler's defensive coordinator at ASU.
Qwynnterrio Cole, S, Louisville
6-0, 203 pounds
A two-time HBCU All-American and SWAC All-Conference first team honoree, Cole played one season at Louisville after three seasons at Alcorn State. As a Cardinal, he posted 87 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 13 games.
Bryce Cosby, CB, Ball State
5-10, 188 pounds
A starter since his freshman year, his 43 career starts were the most of any active Ball State player. Cosby's 228 career solo tackles rank fourth in MAC history and he was named first-team All-MAC as a senior in 2020.
Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah
6-4, 246 pounds
Fotheringham played four seasons at Utah, totaling 52 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns in 47 games with 38 starts.
Chase Garbers, QB, California
6-2, 215 pounds
Garbers started 34 of the 36 games he appeared in at Cal, posting a 19-15 record as starting quarterback and finishing fourth among the school's all-time leaders in total offense (7,756 yards).
Justin Hall, WR, Ball State
5-8, 189 pounds
Hall entered the 2021 season as the nation's active leader in career receptions (No. 9 all-time). In his five-year career at Ball State, he set the school's records for career receptions (318) and receiving yards (3,385).
Luke Masterson, LB, Wake Forest
6-1, 234 pounds
Started 31 games over his career at three different positions (linebacker, safety and rover). In 52 career games (31 starts), he recorded 250 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
5-9, 205 pounds
McCormick set school records for career rushing yards (3,939) rushing TDs (34), 100-yard rushing games (18) and all-purpose yards (4,438), while also helping lead the program to its first ever conference title in 2021.
Malkelm Morrison, CB, Army
5-10, 188 pounds
In 38 games, Morrison finished with 137 career tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception. His father, Patrick, was drafted by and played for the Giants in 1987.
Bamidele Olaseni, T, Utah
6-7, 339 pounds
Originally from London, England, Olaseni began playing football at 17 as part of the British American Football Association. In three seasons at Utah, he appeared in 21 games with 12 starts, was named All-Pac-12 Second Team and helped Utah lead the Pac-12 in rushing (216.7 yards per game avg.) in 2021.
Isaiah Pola-Mao, S, USC
6-4, 211 pounds
Football runs in Pola-Mao's family as his uncle is Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, his great uncle is Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and his father Tracey and brother Matthew both played college football. Pola-Mao has forged his own path on the field, recording 178 tackles (nine for loss), five interceptions, eight passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his career at USC.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DE, Notre Dame
6-2, 270 pounds
A team captain at Notre Dame, Tagovailoa-Amosa's best season came in 2021, recording 25 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 starts, and was named to Phil Steele All-Independent First-Team. He has family ties in the NFL as his cousin is Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Tré Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
6-1, 184 pounds
Though Turner had multiple basketball scholarship offers coming out of high school, he chose to stick with football. In four seasons at Virginia Tech, he accumulated 2,292 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 134 receptions across 44 games (36 starts).
Zach VanValkenburg, DE, Iowa
6-4, 263 pounds
VanValkenburg played three years at Iowa, totaling 94 tackles, nine sacks and one forced fumbles in 33 games (27 starts). As a senior, he started all 14 games and was named second-team All-Big Ten. Before Iowa, he played two seasons at Hillsdale College, where he was named Defensive Lineman of the Year in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (2018).
Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western State
6-0, 202 pounds
Webb was one of two Division-II players who participated in the 2022 NFL Combine. The cornerback played four years at Missouri Western State, appearing in 44 games and recording 109 tackles, seven interceptions – including a 99-yard pick-six his freshman year – 39 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
View photos of the 2022 class of undrafted free agents signing with the Silver and Black.