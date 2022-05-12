Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

May 12, 2022 at 04:50 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.College
Darien ButlerLB5-10221Arizona State
Qwynnterrio ColeS6-0203Louisville
Bryce CosbyCB5-10188Ball State
Cole FotheringhamTE6-4246Utah
Chase GarbersQB6-2215California
Justin HallWR5-8189Ball State
Luke MastersonLB6-1234Wake Forest
Sincere McCormickRB5-9205UTSA
Malkelm MorrisonCB5-10188Army
Bamidele OlaseniT6-7339Utah
Isaiah Pola-MaoS6-4211USC
Myron Tagovailoa-AmosaDE6-2270Notre Dame
Tré TurnerWR6-1184Virginia Tech
Zach VanValkenburgDE6-4263Iowa
Sam WebbCB6-0202Missouri Western State

Butler: Played four years at Arizona State, appearing in 40 games…Totaled 243 career tackles (121 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three INTs, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries…Three-time team captain…Earned All-PAC-12 second team defense honors as a senior.

Cole: Played one season at Louisville after transferring from Alcorn State…Totaled nine career INTs…As a senior at Louisville, played in all 13 games and posted 87 tackles (65 solo), five tackles for loss, one forced fumble ad one INT…Earned honorable mention All-ACC accolades…Two-time HBCU All-American and SWAC All-Conference first team honoree.

Cosby: Played five years at Ball State, appearing in 57 games…Totaled 392 career tackles (228 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 INTs, 26 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries…As a fifth-year senior, played in all 13 games and totaled 110 tackles (67), 9.5 tackles for loss, a career-high four sacks, two INTs and two forced fumbles...Named first-team All-MAC as a senior in 2020.

Fotheringham: Played four years at Utah, appearing in 47 games with 38 starts…Career totals include 52 receptions for 526 yards and three TDs…As a senior, played in all 14 games with 10 starts and recorded 15 receptions for 128 yards.

Garbers: Played five years at California, seeing action in 36 games with 34 starts…Totaled 6,582 career passing yards, completing 589-of-959 attempts with 50 TDs…Finished career ranked fourth in program history in total yardage (7,756), tied for sixth in TDs (50), seventh in passer rating (132.2), seventh in passing yards (6,582) and tied for seventh in 300-yard passing games (four)…As a senior, started all 11 games…Completed 223-of-348 pass attempts for 2,533 yards and 16 TDs…Also rushed for a career-high 456 yards on 104 carries and four TDs.

Hall: Played five years at Ball State, playing in 54 games and totaling 318 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 TDs…Ranks as Ball State's all-time leader in receptions (318) and receiving yards (3,385)…As a fifth-year senior, played in 11 games and led team with 61 receptions…Totaled 613 receiving yards with five TDs…Also led team with 31 kickoff returns for 380 yards and one TD…As a senior in 2020, played in seven games and led team with 49 catches for 665 yards…Named first-team All-MAC…Also rushed for 231 yards on 30 carries.

Masterson: Played five years at Wake Forest, appearing in 52 games with 31 starts…Totaled 250 career tackles (166 solo), 3.5 sacks, one INT, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…As a fifth-year senior, played in all 14 games and led the team with 85 tackles (57)…Named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

McCormick: Played three years at UTSA, playing in 36 games and setting 20 program records…Set UTSA records for rushing yards (3,939), rushing TDs (34), 100-yard rushing games (18) and all-purpose yards (4,438)…Averaged 5.4 yards on 724 career carries…Averaged 109.1 rushing yards per game…As a junior, played in 13 games and set UTSA records with 298 carries for 1,479 yards with 15 TDs…Set the school record with 1,663 all-purpose yards…Named first-team All-C-USA and C-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Morrison: Played three years at Army, playing in 38 games…Totaled 137 career tackles (78 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one INT, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles…As a senior, played in 13 games and recorded career-highs with 60 tackles (29) and three passes defensed.

Olaseni: Played three years at Utah, playing in 21 games with 12 starts…As a senior, played in 14 games with 11 starts at left tackle…Named All-Pac-12 Second Team…Helped Utah lead the Pac-12 in rushing (216.7 avg.), rank second in scoring (36.1 avg.) and third in total offense (431.0 avg.).

Pola-Mao: Played four years at USC, playing in 32 games with 29 starts…Career totals include 178 tackles (129 solo), nine tackles for loss, five INTs, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble…As a senior, played in 11 games with nine starts…Served as a co-captain…Ranked third on the team with 57 tackles (41) and had one fumble recovery…Earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors as a junior.

Tagovailoa-Amosa: Played five years at Notre Dame, appearing in 50 games with 33 starts…Posted 75 career tackles (49 solo), 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed…As a senior, started all 12 games and totaled a career-high 25 tackles (18)…Added two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed…Named first-team All-Independent by Phil Steele publications.

Turner: Played four years at Virginia Tech, seeing action in 44 games with 36 starts…Career totals include 134 catches for 2,292 yards and 14 TDs…Receptions and yardage totals rank fifth on the program all-time list…As a senior, played in 11 games with 10 starts…Hauled in 40 passes for a team-high 675 yards with three TDs.

VanValkenburg: Played three years at Iowa after transferring from Hillsdale…At Iowa, played in 33 games with 22 starts…Totaled 94 tackles (46 solo), nine sacks and one forced fumble…Played in 27 games with 26 starts in three years at Hillsdale…Compiled 117 tackles (60), 19 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and four forced fumbles…Cumulative collegiate totals included 60 games played with 48 starts, 211 tackles (106), 42.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles…As a senior, started all 14 games and totaled 58 tackles (30), a career-high 15 tackles for loss and five sacks…Named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches, media and the Associated Press.

Webb: Played four years at Missouri Western State, playing in 44 games…Totaled 109 career tackles (92 solo), seven INTs, 39 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries…As a senior, played in 10 games and recorded 30 tackles (28), six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named second-team All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Photos: 2022 Raiders undrafted free agents

View photos of the 2022 class of undrafted free agents signing with the Silver and Black.

LB Darien Butler Arizona State
1 / 15

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
S Qwynnterrio Cole Louisville
2 / 15

S Qwynnterrio Cole
Louisville

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
CB Bryce Cosby Ball State
3 / 15

CB Bryce Cosby
Ball State

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press
TE Cole Fotheringham Utah
4 / 15

TE Cole Fotheringham
Utah

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
QB Chase Garbers California
5 / 15

QB Chase Garbers
California

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
WR Justin Hall Ball State
6 / 15

WR Justin Hall
Ball State

Al Goldis/Associated Press
LB Luke Masterson Wake Forest
7 / 15

LB Luke Masterson
Wake Forest

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick UTSA
8 / 15

RB Sincere McCormick
UTSA

Eric Gay/Associated Press
CB Malkelm Morrison Army
9 / 15

CB Malkelm Morrison
Army

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
T Bamidele Olaseni Utah
10 / 15

T Bamidele Olaseni
Utah

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
S Isaiah Pola-Mao USC
11 / 15

S Isaiah Pola-Mao
USC

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame
12 / 15

DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Notre Dame

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
WR Tré Turner Virginia Tech
13 / 15

WR Tré Turner
Virginia Tech

Ben Margot/Associated Press
DE Zach VanValkenburg Iowa
14 / 15

DE Zach VanValkenburg
Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western State
15 / 15

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders sign LB Kenny Young

Young joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021).

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

The longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and holds multiple franchise records including passing yards (31,700) and passing touchdowns (193).

news

Raiders sign free agent DE Tashawn Bower

Additionally, the team signed exclusive rights free agents TE Nick Bowers and S Roderic Teamer, and waived/non-football injury OL Kamaal Seymour.

news

Deadline extended to register for 2022 in-person Raiderettes auditions

Auditions will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

Advertising