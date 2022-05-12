Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

Butler: Played four years at Arizona State, appearing in 40 games…Totaled 243 career tackles (121 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three INTs, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries…Three-time team captain…Earned All-PAC-12 second team defense honors as a senior.

Cole: Played one season at Louisville after transferring from Alcorn State…Totaled nine career INTs…As a senior at Louisville, played in all 13 games and posted 87 tackles (65 solo), five tackles for loss, one forced fumble ad one INT…Earned honorable mention All-ACC accolades…Two-time HBCU All-American and SWAC All-Conference first team honoree.

Cosby: Played five years at Ball State, appearing in 57 games…Totaled 392 career tackles (228 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 INTs, 26 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries…As a fifth-year senior, played in all 13 games and totaled 110 tackles (67), 9.5 tackles for loss, a career-high four sacks, two INTs and two forced fumbles...Named first-team All-MAC as a senior in 2020.

Fotheringham: Played four years at Utah, appearing in 47 games with 38 starts…Career totals include 52 receptions for 526 yards and three TDs…As a senior, played in all 14 games with 10 starts and recorded 15 receptions for 128 yards.

Garbers: Played five years at California, seeing action in 36 games with 34 starts…Totaled 6,582 career passing yards, completing 589-of-959 attempts with 50 TDs…Finished career ranked fourth in program history in total yardage (7,756), tied for sixth in TDs (50), seventh in passer rating (132.2), seventh in passing yards (6,582) and tied for seventh in 300-yard passing games (four)…As a senior, started all 11 games…Completed 223-of-348 pass attempts for 2,533 yards and 16 TDs…Also rushed for a career-high 456 yards on 104 carries and four TDs.

Hall: Played five years at Ball State, playing in 54 games and totaling 318 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 TDs…Ranks as Ball State's all-time leader in receptions (318) and receiving yards (3,385)…As a fifth-year senior, played in 11 games and led team with 61 receptions…Totaled 613 receiving yards with five TDs…Also led team with 31 kickoff returns for 380 yards and one TD…As a senior in 2020, played in seven games and led team with 49 catches for 665 yards…Named first-team All-MAC…Also rushed for 231 yards on 30 carries.

Masterson: Played five years at Wake Forest, appearing in 52 games with 31 starts…Totaled 250 career tackles (166 solo), 3.5 sacks, one INT, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…As a fifth-year senior, played in all 14 games and led the team with 85 tackles (57)…Named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

McCormick: Played three years at UTSA, playing in 36 games and setting 20 program records…Set UTSA records for rushing yards (3,939), rushing TDs (34), 100-yard rushing games (18) and all-purpose yards (4,438)…Averaged 5.4 yards on 724 career carries…Averaged 109.1 rushing yards per game…As a junior, played in 13 games and set UTSA records with 298 carries for 1,479 yards with 15 TDs…Set the school record with 1,663 all-purpose yards…Named first-team All-C-USA and C-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Morrison: Played three years at Army, playing in 38 games…Totaled 137 career tackles (78 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one INT, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles…As a senior, played in 13 games and recorded career-highs with 60 tackles (29) and three passes defensed.

Olaseni: Played three years at Utah, playing in 21 games with 12 starts…As a senior, played in 14 games with 11 starts at left tackle…Named All-Pac-12 Second Team…Helped Utah lead the Pac-12 in rushing (216.7 avg.), rank second in scoring (36.1 avg.) and third in total offense (431.0 avg.).

Pola-Mao: Played four years at USC, playing in 32 games with 29 starts…Career totals include 178 tackles (129 solo), nine tackles for loss, five INTs, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble…As a senior, played in 11 games with nine starts…Served as a co-captain…Ranked third on the team with 57 tackles (41) and had one fumble recovery…Earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors as a junior.

Tagovailoa-Amosa: Played five years at Notre Dame, appearing in 50 games with 33 starts…Posted 75 career tackles (49 solo), 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed…As a senior, started all 12 games and totaled a career-high 25 tackles (18)…Added two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed…Named first-team All-Independent by Phil Steele publications.

Turner: Played four years at Virginia Tech, seeing action in 44 games with 36 starts…Career totals include 134 catches for 2,292 yards and 14 TDs…Receptions and yardage totals rank fifth on the program all-time list…As a senior, played in 11 games with 10 starts…Hauled in 40 passes for a team-high 675 yards with three TDs.

VanValkenburg: Played three years at Iowa after transferring from Hillsdale…At Iowa, played in 33 games with 22 starts…Totaled 94 tackles (46 solo), nine sacks and one forced fumble…Played in 27 games with 26 starts in three years at Hillsdale…Compiled 117 tackles (60), 19 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and four forced fumbles…Cumulative collegiate totals included 60 games played with 48 starts, 211 tackles (106), 42.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles…As a senior, started all 14 games and totaled 58 tackles (30), a career-high 15 tackles for loss and five sacks…Named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches, media and the Associated Press.