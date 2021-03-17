Getting to know new Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

Beast in the making

The 27-year-old defensive lineman is coming off a very productive season in Buffalo.

Jefferson had the opportunity to establish a dominant defensive line alongside Ed Oliver and Mario Addison. He played in all 16 games and racked up 23 total tackles and three sacks as an interior defensive lineman. The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jefferson showcased his skills as an evolving defensive lineman that is versatile enough to be be lined up either as an edge rusher or an interior lineman.

"Quinton is a beast," said Mario Addison, Jefferson's former teammate. "He is one of those guys that will fool you. You might think that he might not be able to play on the inside, or is too small to play inside, but when he gets in there, he's a beast. We've ran through one-on-ones, and I've had a lot of success rolling with him. I saw him on film, how good he was, but that doesn't mean anything until you see him in person."