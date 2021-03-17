Getting to know new Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

Things are getting a little more dangerous on the Raiders defensive line.
The Silver and Black confirmed they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Quinton Jefferson. The defensive tackle is coming in to help play a role in the new defense scheme headed up by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in his first season with the team.
Here are a few things to know about the veteran as he makes his way to the desert.
Beast in the making
The 27-year-old defensive lineman is coming off a very productive season in Buffalo.
Jefferson had the opportunity to establish a dominant defensive line alongside Ed Oliver and Mario Addison. He played in all 16 games and racked up 23 total tackles and three sacks as an interior defensive lineman. The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jefferson showcased his skills as an evolving defensive lineman that is versatile enough to be be lined up either as an edge rusher or an interior lineman.
"Quinton is a beast," said Mario Addison, Jefferson's former teammate. "He is one of those guys that will fool you. You might think that he might not be able to play on the inside, or is too small to play inside, but when he gets in there, he's a beast. We've ran through one-on-ones, and I've had a lot of success rolling with him. I saw him on film, how good he was, but that doesn't mean anything until you see him in person."
"Quinton just the toughness that he brings to our defense, a fiery guy who is ready to get after it from the time he gets off the bus," added Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "So you like that edge that he brings to the defense."
Starting in Seattle
Before Quinton Jefferson was a Buffalo Bill, he played four seasons in the city where his new defensive coordinator made a name for himself.
Jefferson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, arriving in Seattle shortly after Gus Bradley established the legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that appeared in two Super Bowls. Jefferson's success in the defense that Bradley laid the groundwork for could prove to be successful once again in Las Vegas.
Jefferson had 7.5 sacks in his four years as a rotational player on the Seahawks defensive line.
From foes to friends
Jefferson has already had the opportunity to become acquainted with his new quarterback Derek Carr — just not under the greatest circumstances.
In the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson had one tackle against the Raiders. However, that one tackle was a sack on Derek Carr that resulted in a fumble and handed the Raiders their first loss in Allegiant Stadium.
"It's just a credit to their defense," said Josh Jacobs after the loss to Jefferson and the Bills. "They were flying to all of the gaps and shooting the holes really early. They made our O-line have to react fast. ... but it's a credit to their defense."
Now the Raiders' defensive line gets the boost and experience that Jefferson brings.
Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. During his five years in the NFL, Jefferson has appeared in 55 contests and made 28 starts, compiling 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.