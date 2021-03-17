Getting to know new Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Things are getting a little more dangerous on the Raiders defensive line.

The Silver and Black confirmed they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Quinton Jefferson. The defensive tackle is coming in to help play a role in the new defense scheme headed up by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in his first season with the team.

Here are a few things to know about the veteran as he makes his way to the desert.

Beast in the making

The 27-year-old defensive lineman is coming off a very productive season in Buffalo.

Jefferson had the opportunity to establish a dominant defensive line alongside Ed Oliver and Mario Addison. He played in all 16 games and racked up 23 total tackles and three sacks as an interior defensive lineman. The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1994 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jefferson showcased his skills as an evolving defensive lineman that is versatile enough to be be lined up either as an edge rusher or an interior lineman.

"Quinton is a beast," said Mario Addison, Jefferson's former teammate. "He is one of those guys that will fool you. You might think that he might not be able to play on the inside, or is too small to play inside, but when he gets in there, he's a beast. We've ran through one-on-ones, and I've had a lot of success rolling with him. I saw him on film, how good he was, but that doesn't mean anything until you see him in person."

"Quinton just the toughness that he brings to our defense, a fiery guy who is ready to get after it from the time he gets off the bus," added Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "So you like that edge that he brings to the defense."

Starting in Seattle

Before Quinton Jefferson was a Buffalo Bill, he played four seasons in the city where his new defensive coordinator made a name for himself.

Jefferson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, arriving in Seattle shortly after Gus Bradley established the legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that appeared in two Super Bowls. Jefferson's success in the defense that Bradley laid the groundwork for could prove to be successful once again in Las Vegas.

Jefferson had 7.5 sacks in his four years as a rotational player on the Seahawks defensive line.

From foes to friends

Jefferson has already had the opportunity to become acquainted with his new quarterback Derek Carr — just not under the greatest circumstances.

In the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson had one tackle against the Raiders. However, that one tackle was a sack on Derek Carr that resulted in a fumble and handed the Raiders their first loss in Allegiant Stadium.

"It's just a credit to their defense," said Josh Jacobs after the loss to Jefferson and the Bills. "They were flying to all of the gaps and shooting the holes really early. They made our O-line have to react fast. ... but it's a credit to their defense."

Now the Raiders' defensive line gets the boost and experience that Jefferson brings.

Stay up to date on all of the Raiders' free agency moves with the Free Agent Tracker, the Raiders app and @raiders social.

Photos: New Raiders DT Quinton Jefferson

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. During his five years in the NFL, Jefferson has appeared in 55 contests and made 28 starts, compiling 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.

DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
1 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
2 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Elise Amendola/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
3 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
4 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Stew Milne/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
5 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
6 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
7 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
8 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
9 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

John Froschauer/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
10 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
11 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

NFL Photos/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
12 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
13 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
14 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
15 / 15

DT Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Gregory Bull/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DT Quinton Jefferson

The Silver and Black signed the unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
news

Fechas Importantes del Receso de Temporada 2021

Un breve vistazo al calendario del Las Vegas Raiders y el resto de la NFL durante el receso de temporada 2021
news

Important dates for the upcoming 2021 NFL Offseason

A brief look at the offseason schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What is the Silver and Black's mindset going into free agency?

Here to kick off this offseason's pending possible free agent signings with answers for the Nation.
news

Agencia Libre: Analizando los mejores jugadores disponibles del 2021

NFL.com publicó recientemente la lista de los 101 agentes libres del 2021.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock talks 2021 free agency

General Manager Mike Mayock describes how the Silver and Black will approach free agency this offseason.
news

Raiders sign Trent Sieg to three-year contract

Since arriving to the club, Sieg has appeared in 47 consecutive games as the team's long snapper.
news

Free Agency: Breaking down the top players of the 2021 class

NFL.com recently released its top 101 free agents for 2021; take a look at which players could be good fits on the Silver and Black.
news

Free Agency 2021: Unrestricted, Restricted & Exclusive Rights Raiders

As the Silver and Black prep for the 2021 season, take a look at the players who will become free agents on March 17th.
Advertising