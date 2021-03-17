Raiders sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Quinton Jefferson, the club announced Wednesday.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound defensive tackle, was originally drafted in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent four seasons with the club before having a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Over his five-year career, Jefferson has appeared in 55 contests and made 28 starts, compiling 82 tackles (48 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. In postseason action, Jefferson appeared in six contests between the Seahawks and Bills, totaling nine stops (four) and two sacks.

Last season in his lone campaign with the Bills, Jefferson appeared in 16 contests for the second time in his career while making four starts. He totaled 23 stops (14) on the year while recording at least three sacks for the third consecutive season, adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Jefferson appeared in 39 games over his four seasons with the Seahawks, making 24 starts. In 2019, he posted career highs in tackles (26), sacks (3.5) and passes defensed, while also tallying one fumble recovery. He appeared in all 16 contests for the first time in 2018 after contributing as a key rotational player on the defense over his first two seasons.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Jefferson was a four-year player at Maryland from 2012-15. He appeared in 37 games with 28 starts during his time with the program, totaling 107 tackles (52), including 21.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Stay up to date on all of the Raiders' free agency moves with the Free Agent Tracker, the Raiders app and @raiders social.

Photos: New Raiders DT Quinton Jefferson

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. During his five years in the NFL, Jefferson has appeared in 55 contests and made 28 starts, compiling 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.

DT Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
DT Quinton Jefferson

Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Elise Amendola/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Stew Milne/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

John Froschauer/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

NFL Photos/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson

Gregory Bull/Associated Press
