Raiders sign DT Quinton Jefferson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Quinton Jefferson, the club announced Wednesday.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound defensive tackle, was originally drafted in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent four seasons with the club before having a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Over his five-year career, Jefferson has appeared in 55 contests and made 28 starts, compiling 82 tackles (48 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. In postseason action, Jefferson appeared in six contests between the Seahawks and Bills, totaling nine stops (four) and two sacks.

Last season in his lone campaign with the Bills, Jefferson appeared in 16 contests for the second time in his career while making four starts. He totaled 23 stops (14) on the year while recording at least three sacks for the third consecutive season, adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Jefferson appeared in 39 games over his four seasons with the Seahawks, making 24 starts. In 2019, he posted career highs in tackles (26), sacks (3.5) and passes defensed, while also tallying one fumble recovery. He appeared in all 16 contests for the first time in 2018 after contributing as a key rotational player on the defense over his first two seasons.