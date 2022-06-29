Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

HENDERSON, Nev. – All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale beginning June 30 celebrating the Grand Opening of this new store. Officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including exclusive products, will be offered during the sale, which will extend through July 5. The Downtown Summerlin Raider Image is located at 1870 Festival Plaza Drive and regular store hours are Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 7 pm and Friday/Saturday 11 am – 9 pm.

Only on Thursday, June 30 from 11 am—1 pm, an additional 10 percent discount will be applied storewide for those that take early advantage of the grand opening sale. On Thursday, June 30 and Saturday, July 2, special appearances are set for the Raiderettes from 11 am—1 pm and Raiders Alumni from 3 pm–5 pm.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Downtown Summerlin Raider Image is one of two latest locations to open in Southern Nevada, along with The Raider Image at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates. There are seven additional brick and mortar Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and three in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. The flagship Raider Image, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium. The other locations in the Las Vegas Valley are Town Square Las Vegas, Galleria at Sunset Mall, McCarran Airport Kiosk located at D Gates, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops.