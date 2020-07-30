Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

While most quarterbacks might view the addition of another veteran in the locker room as a threat, the relationship between Carr and Mariota has been nothing but professional. According to Gruden, the two have been communicating often regarding the offense, and Carr's assistance has helped advance Mariota's understanding of the system.

"It's been impressive," Gruden said when asked about Mariota's knowledge thus far. "Being in the room, chat sessions with Derek Carr every day has really helped him. Derek is very advanced and very quick mentally, and Marcus is as well. So, he's learning pretty fast and he's applied it pretty fast with our rookies on the field during walk through."

There are several new faces on the Raiders roster and unfortunately, the team hasn't been able to build a lot of chemistry this offseason because of COVID-19; however, Mariota is quickly bonding with some of the rookies during the early stages of training camp.

"[Marcus] is a great guy, a great team guy, a great leader, and like you said, things are coming along pretty well," Henry Ruggs III told reporters Thursday. "With us rookies, we're still learning too, so he's very helpful in that aspect as far as leading us and helping us pick up things faster."