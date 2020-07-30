Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 03:15 PM

Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Derek Carr is the Raiders' franchise quarterback, but the addition of fellow signal-caller Marcus Mariota this offseason is already paying dividends for Head Coach Jon Gruden's unit.

Coming out of the University of Oregon, then-NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had Mariota as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft Class. Acquiring the former Tennessee Titan was a priority for Mayock and Gruden this offseason because of his versatility and the leadership he's able to provide.

Depth at the quarterback position hasn't been something the Raiders have possessed in recent memory, but in the event Carr suffers an injury, the team can now rely on Mariota to get the job done at a high level.

The biggest thing Mariota needed to do this offseason — aside from learning Gruden's complex playbook — was get healthy, which is something he's done a great job of so far. Coming off a shoulder and ankle injury, Mariota appears to be at full strength according to his new head coach.

"I've been impressed," Gruden said during his media availability Thursday. "The number one thing with Marcus was to get healthy. He had a shoulder problem, an ankle problem, so it's a real credit to him to get his injury rehab done during all of this social distancing. The distraction of finding a doctor, being safe, and he did a great job of getting himself healthy and learning the system."

While most quarterbacks might view the addition of another veteran in the locker room as a threat, the relationship between Carr and Mariota has been nothing but professional. According to Gruden, the two have been communicating often regarding the offense, and Carr's assistance has helped advance Mariota's understanding of the system.

"It's been impressive," Gruden said when asked about Mariota's knowledge thus far. "Being in the room, chat sessions with Derek Carr every day has really helped him. Derek is very advanced and very quick mentally, and Marcus is as well. So, he's learning pretty fast and he's applied it pretty fast with our rookies on the field during walk through."

There are several new faces on the Raiders roster and unfortunately, the team hasn't been able to build a lot of chemistry this offseason because of COVID-19; however, Mariota is quickly bonding with some of the rookies during the early stages of training camp.

"[Marcus] is a great guy, a great team guy, a great leader, and like you said, things are coming along pretty well," Henry Ruggs III told reporters Thursday. "With us rookies, we're still learning too, so he's very helpful in that aspect as far as leading us and helping us pick up things faster."

After Mariota signed with the Raiders in March, he made it clear he's willing to do whatever the team asks of him, and right now that's help bring the rookies up to speed. His tenure with the Raiders is just beginning, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is already living up to his reputation as a leader.

Training Camp Workouts: 7.30.20

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field for another day of workouts and a walk through at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
1 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
2 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the offense on the field at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the offense on the field at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback D.J. Killings (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback D.J. Killings (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) and linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) and linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), cornerback Madre Harper (43), wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), cornerback Madre Harper (43), wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season
news

Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season

For the first time in months, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media via Zoom, and he had a lot to say.
Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp
news

Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp

Adjusting to the terminology and speed of the NFL level requires time, but time isn't a luxury the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class has.
Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice
news

Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice

The Silver and Black were back on the field Thursday, with a pair of very distinguished guests in the house too.
Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1

The Silver and Black officially kicked off Training Camp 2018 Friday afternoon, and the defense enjoyed a nice day at the office.
Head Coach Jon Gruden provides an update on defensive end Khalil Mack
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden provides an update on defensive end Khalil Mack

While the veterans were required to check in for training camp at 12 p.m. Thursday, defensive end Khalil Mack did not.
After the first day of practice, Bruce Irvin looks comfortable in his new role
news

After the first day of practice, Bruce Irvin looks comfortable in his new role

The Oakland Raiders kicked off their first practice of training camp Friday, and linebacker Bruce Irvin was active all over the field.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Which specialists will reign supreme in 2018?
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Which specialists will reign supreme in 2018?

Veterans report to training camp Thursday. Here's this week's Raiders.com Mailbag.
Cornerback Nick Nelson returns to action: "I feel 100 percent"
news

Cornerback Nick Nelson returns to action: "I feel 100 percent"

After suffering a knee injury prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders cornerback is eager to take the field once again.
Random Acts Of Kickoff: Oakland Raiders Host Military Reenlistment
news

Random Acts Of Kickoff: Oakland Raiders Host Military Reenlistment

To help kickoff the start of the 2017 season, he Raiders invited Chief Petty Officer Matt Martinez to reenlist at Raiders Training Camp to continue his 18 years of service in the US Navy.
Training Camp Notebook: Marshawn Lynch Addresses Media On Final Day Of Training Camp
news

Training Camp Notebook: Marshawn Lynch Addresses Media On Final Day Of Training Camp

The Silver and Black officially wrapped up Training Camp 2017 Thursday afternoon at their Napa Valley Training Complex.
Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "It Was A Strong Camp"
news

Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "It Was A Strong Camp"

Here's the full transcript from Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio's presser following practice Thursday.

Advertising