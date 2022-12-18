Halftime Report: All three phases rolling in first half for the Raiders

High volume for Adams, Jacobs
The first half for the Raiders, like much of their season so far, has been fueled by Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.
The duo has been the main playmakers for the offense against the Patriots, as their high volume has resulted in the Raiders leading the Patriots, 17-3, at halftime. Jacobs is averaging five yards per carry, with 70 rushing yards in the first half.
As for Adams, he's been a catalyst for the passing attack – totaling 23 receiving yards and leading the team in receptions (three).
Waller hits paydirt in his return
It appears Wall Street is back up and running.
Darren Waller made his first on-field appearance since Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With his first catch since early October, Derek Carr found the tight end in the middle of the end zone for six points. It was also Waller's first touchdown since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 25-yarder put the Raiders up 10-3 nearing the end of the first half.
Masterful first half
Luke Masterson turned in an impressive first half, and it couldn't come at a better time.
The linebacking unit has been plagued with injuries, prompting the rookie linebacker from Wake Forest to step up. He ended the half as the Raiders leading tackler with five total tackles and a disruptive tackle for loss on a screen play.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.