Halftime Report: All three phases rolling in first half for the Raiders

Dec 18, 2022 at 02:32 PM
Levi Edwards

High volume for Adams, Jacobs

The first half for the Raiders, like much of their season so far, has been fueled by Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.

The duo has been the main playmakers for the offense against the Patriots, as their high volume has resulted in the Raiders leading the Patriots, 17-3, at halftime. Jacobs is averaging five yards per carry, with 70 rushing yards in the first half.

As for Adams, he's been a catalyst for the passing attack – totaling 23 receiving yards and leading the team in receptions (three).

Waller hits paydirt in his return

It appears Wall Street is back up and running.

Darren Waller made his first on-field appearance since Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With his first catch since early October, Derek Carr found the tight end in the middle of the end zone for six points. It was also Waller's first touchdown since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 25-yarder put the Raiders up 10-3 nearing the end of the first half.

Masterful first half

Luke Masterson turned in an impressive first half, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The linebacking unit has been plagued with injuries, prompting the rookie linebacker from Wake Forest to step up. He ended the half as the Raiders leading tackler with five total tackles and a disruptive tackle for loss on a screen play.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after recovering a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
