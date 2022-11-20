Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs finding success at Mile High

Nov 20, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Levi Edwards

Big plate for Jacobs

Some of the heavy lifting for the Raiders offense has come from Josh Jacobs.

The running back rushed for 65 yards in the first half, while averaging five yards per carry. Despite left tackle Kolton Miller being out, the offensive line is still prospering in run blocking.

Jacobs has historically played well against the division rival, having recorded 612 rushing yards and nine touchdowns against the Broncos entering this Week 11 matchup,

League Leader

Along with Jacobs, Davante Adams has played well in Denver.

The receiver was questionable (abdomen) coming into the contest, however, the injury hasn't slowed him down. Stop me if you've heard this before – Adams is the game's leader in receiving yards (94) and catches (five) so far, along with a 31-yard touchdown grab in double coverage to put the first points on the board for the Silver and Black.

His nine touchdowns this season are currently first in the NFL. Additionally, he is tied for the second-most touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season in franchise history.

Fun while it lasted

The most shocking twist to this game has come in the kicking game.

Daniel Carlson missed his first field goal of the season from 46 yards out. With the miss, his streak of 41 consecutive made field goals comes to an end. It will stand as the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The placekicker did however make the extra point after Adams' touchdown catch.

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

