Halftime Report: Electric start for the Raiders on Thursday Night Football

O'Connell and Co. get rolling
Despite offensive struggles last week, this Raiders offense has flipped the right switch, leading by 42-0 after two quarters.
The Silver and Black got seven on the board thanks to a 12-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off with a Zamir White rushing touchdown. It was the first opening drive touchdown allowed by the Chargers this season. The Raiders' next possession also finished in the end zone after a four-play, 42-yard drive, and a Tre Tucker touchdown.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers got in the mix with a 22-yard dot from quarterback Aidan O'Connell on their third drive of the game. The last time the Raiders scored on three back-to-back drives was on November 1, 2015, against the Jets.
This offense continued to have an explosive first half as they found the end zone two more times.
Defense eats
The Silver and Black defense got the energy going as they forced the Chargers to a three-and-out on their opening drive. This marked the eighth time this season the Raiders have forced a three-and-out on their opponent's opening drive, which is the most in the NFL.
The defense continued to feast as they sacked Chargers quarterback Easton Stick two times and held the offense to 86 total yards in the first half.
They also forced three fumbles (one on special teams) while recovering two of them.
The first of many
With Josh Jacobs out, it was all about the next man up mentality for Zamir White as he notched his first career touchdown on the opening drive. He wasn't the only one to tally their first touchdown though as wide receiver Tre Tucker found himself in the end zone twice – once after a deep 30-yard ball from O'Connell on the second drive and a 20-yarder to close out the first half
The last time the Raiders had two offensive players score their first career touchdown in the same game was Week 2 of the 2015 season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.