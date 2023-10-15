Halftime Report: Josh Jacobs reaches 5,000 career rushing yards as Raiders lead at half

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

Great start for Raiders offense

The Raiders' opening drive may have not resulted in seven points but it did put them on the board thanks to a 25-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. The drive consisted of 16 plays, the most plays run in a single drive by the offense this season.

The Raiders then found themselves up by 10 off a 12-yard Jakobi Meyers touchdown in the second quarter. After that touchdown, Meyers now has five receptions within an opponents 10-yard line this season, which is the most in the NFL.

In the second quarter, Josh Jacobs reached 5,000 career rushing yards. He is the fourth Raider to reach the career mark, joining Marcus Allen (8,545), Mark van Eeghen (5,907) and Clem Daniels (5,103).

Utilizing Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer is adding a new level to this Raiders offense. Through the first five weeks of the season, Mayer hasn't had more than two receptions in a game. But with four receptions on the day, he already has totaled 67 receiving yards and is averaging 16.75 yards per reception, as the Raiders lead the Patriots, 13-3 at the half.

Defense is putting on a show

Following a good performance in Week 5, the Raiders defense continued to dominate. Of New England's 107 total yards, the Silver and Black kept them to just 21 yards on the ground.

The Patriots also had trouble trying to convert as they have only notched four first downs thanks to big plays on defense such as Adam Butler sacking Mac Jones for a loss of 11 yards and a Tre'von Moehrig 22-yard interception return.

