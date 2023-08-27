Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against Cowboys

Aug 26, 2023 at 06:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

AOC getting things rolling

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is continuing to make plays in his third preseason game.

Coming into Dallas, he had completed 72 percent of his throws in the past two games and remains accurate in the preseason finale. In the first half against the Cowboys, he's gone 10-of-16 for 106 yards. His main target has been Kristian Wilkerson﻿, the former New England Patriot, as the receiver caught six receptions for 71 yards.

The Raiders trail the Cowboys, 21-13, at the half after a 62-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

Uphill battle for defensive front

The Raiders defense has a difficult time containing quarterback Will Grier. The former third-round pick from West Virginia has accumulated 182 passing yards plus 49 rushing in the first half – throwing two touchdowns and running in one of his own.

However, the Silver and Black hasn't made it easy on Grier. UDFA George Tarlas from Boise State picked up a sack and draft picks Tyree Wilson﻿, Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera have been getting consistent pressure.

Williams to the house

The Raiders scored their first touchdown of the game on the ground. Veteran running back Damien Williams stomped in the end zone off a 24-yard gain in the second quarter. He leads the team with 36 rushing yards in the first half.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. Cowboys

View photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
1 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
2 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
3 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
4 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
5 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
6 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
7 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
8 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
9 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
10 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
11 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
12 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
13 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
14 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
15 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
16 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
17 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
18 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
19 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
20 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
21 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
22 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
23 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
24 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
25 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
26 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
27 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
28 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
29 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
30 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
31 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
32 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
33 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
34 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
35 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
36 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
37 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
38 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
39 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
40 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
41 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
42 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
43 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
44 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
45 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
46 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
47 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
48 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
49 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
50 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
51 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 62-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
52 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 62-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
53 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
54 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
55 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
56 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
57 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
58 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56), safety Jaydon Grant (40) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
59 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56), safety Jaydon Grant (40) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
60 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
61 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
62 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
63 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
64 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
65 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
66 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
67 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
68 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
69 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
70 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
71 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
72 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
73 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
74 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
75 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
76 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
77 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
78 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
79 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
80 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
81 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
82 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
83 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
84 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
85 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
86 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
87 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
