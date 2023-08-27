Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against Cowboys

AOC getting things rolling
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is continuing to make plays in his third preseason game.
Coming into Dallas, he had completed 72 percent of his throws in the past two games and remains accurate in the preseason finale. In the first half against the Cowboys, he's gone 10-of-16 for 106 yards. His main target has been Kristian Wilkerson, the former New England Patriot, as the receiver caught six receptions for 71 yards.
The Raiders trail the Cowboys, 21-13, at the half after a 62-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.
Uphill battle for defensive front
The Raiders defense has a difficult time containing quarterback Will Grier. The former third-round pick from West Virginia has accumulated 182 passing yards plus 49 rushing in the first half – throwing two touchdowns and running in one of his own.
However, the Silver and Black hasn't made it easy on Grier. UDFA George Tarlas from Boise State picked up a sack and draft picks Tyree Wilson, Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera have been getting consistent pressure.
Williams to the house
The Raiders scored their first touchdown of the game on the ground. Veteran running back Damien Williams stomped in the end zone off a 24-yard gain in the second quarter. He leads the team with 36 rushing yards in the first half.
View photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.