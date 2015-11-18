Head Coaching Matchup: Jack Del Rio and Jim Caldwell

Nov 18, 2015 at 01:07 AM
111815-caldwell-cp.jpg

Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell

Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Hometown:Hayward, Calif.

Head Coaching Record:75-77

Coaching Background:

1997New Orleans SaintsAssistant Strength Coach
1998New Orleans SaintsLinebackers
1999-2001Baltimore RavensLinebackers
2002Carolina PanthersDefensive Coordinator
2003-11Jacksonville JaguarsHead Coach
2012-14Denver BroncosInterim Head Coach
2013 (Wks. 10-13)Denver BroncosInterim Head Coach
2015Oakland RaidersHead Coach

Fun Fact: Head Coach Del Rio played linebacker for Lions special teams coordinator Joe Marciano (special teams/tight ends) in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell

Hometown:Beloit, Wis.

Head Coaching Record:39-34

Coaching Background:

1977IowaGraduate Assistant
1978-80Southern IllinoisAssistant
1981NorthwesternAssistant
1982-84ColoradoAssistant
1985LouisvilleAssistant
1986Penn StateWide Receivers
1987Penn StateQuarterbacks
1988-92Penn StatePassing Game Coord./QBs
1993-2000Wake ForestHead Coach
2001Tampa Bay BuccaneersQuarterbacks
2002-05Indianapolis ColtsQuarterbacks
2006-07Indianapolis ColtsAssistant HC/QBs
2008Indianapolis ColtsAssociate Head Coach
2009-11Indianapolis ColtsHead Coach
2012Baltimore RavensQBs/Offensive Coord.
2013Baltimore RavensOffensive Coordinator
2014-15Detroit LionsHead Coach

Fun Fact:By finishing 2014 with an 11-5 regular season record, Caldwell tied Potsy Clark (1931, Portsmouth Spartans) for the most wins in franchise history by a coach in his first year with the club. He is the third coach in team history to lead the Lions to the playoffs in his first year with Detroit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

