Head Coaching Matchup: Jack Del Rio and Jim Caldwell

Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio
Hometown:Hayward, Calif.
Head Coaching Record:75-77
Coaching Background:
|1997
|New Orleans Saints
|Assistant Strength Coach
|1998
|New Orleans Saints
|Linebackers
|1999-2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|Linebackers
|2002
|Carolina Panthers
|Defensive Coordinator
|2003-11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Head Coach
|2012-14
|Denver Broncos
|Interim Head Coach
|2013 (Wks. 10-13)
|Denver Broncos
|Interim Head Coach
|2015
|Oakland Raiders
|Head Coach
Fun Fact: Head Coach Del Rio played linebacker for Lions special teams coordinator Joe Marciano (special teams/tight ends) in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints.
Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell
Hometown:Beloit, Wis.
Head Coaching Record:39-34
Coaching Background:
|1977
|Iowa
|Graduate Assistant
|1978-80
|Southern Illinois
|Assistant
|1981
|Northwestern
|Assistant
|1982-84
|Colorado
|Assistant
|1985
|Louisville
|Assistant
|1986
|Penn State
|Wide Receivers
|1987
|Penn State
|Quarterbacks
|1988-92
|Penn State
|Passing Game Coord./QBs
|1993-2000
|Wake Forest
|Head Coach
|2001
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Quarterbacks
|2002-05
|Indianapolis Colts
|Quarterbacks
|2006-07
|Indianapolis Colts
|Assistant HC/QBs
|2008
|Indianapolis Colts
|Associate Head Coach
|2009-11
|Indianapolis Colts
|Head Coach
|2012
|Baltimore Ravens
|QBs/Offensive Coord.
|2013
|Baltimore Ravens
|Offensive Coordinator
|2014-15
|Detroit Lions
|Head Coach
Fun Fact:By finishing 2014 with an 11-5 regular season record, Caldwell tied Potsy Clark (1931, Portsmouth Spartans) for the most wins in franchise history by a coach in his first year with the club. He is the third coach in team history to lead the Lions to the playoffs in his first year with Detroit.