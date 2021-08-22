'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag

Aug 22, 2021 at 01:01 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Long snapper ﻿Trent Sieg﻿ is putting Madden ratings adjusters on notice -- kinda.

Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.

In the second quarter of the 17-16 victory, the long snapper jumped on a loose ball to recover a punt muffed by the Rams -- and while it didn't count due to a penalty, Sieg took his moment in the spotlight to campaign for a better overall rating.

Long snappers are categorized as tight ends in the video game and notoriously have some of the game's worst ratings. Sieg's current overall stands at 29.

His fellow special teamers also advocated for the 26-year-old, all in good fun:

