How it Happened: Raiders 37 Chargers 29

The Oakland Raiders jumped out to a big lead and defeated the Chargers 37-29 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Here's how it all went down.
Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson got the day started with this:
The Raiders won the coin toss and deferred. It turned out to be the first of many good calls on the day.
And the Raiders took advantage...
The teams traded field goals and the Raiders led 10-3 at the end of the 1st quarter. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was in a giving mood as he hit TE Clive Walford for Walford's first career touchdown.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was in a giving mood as well.
And have we mentioned that this Amari Cooper kid can play?
Two more Janikowski field goals and the Raiders were up 23-3.
Cooper then showed everyone that he is pretty special after the catch as he took a jailbreak screen 52 yards to the house.
Derek Carr felt like Michael Crabtree was being left out so...
And everyone took notice of what the Raiders were doing.
The Chargers made some noise in the 4th quarter but the Raiders lead was insurmountable.
And there was much rejoicing...