How to watch The Raiders Report's Free Agent Special

The third episode of "The Raiders Report" airs this weekend, featuring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Ngakoue discusses the Raiders' defense for 2021 and the experience and leadership he brings to the Silver and Black.
See below for times and locations:
FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)
- Friday 4/23 – 6:30pm-7:00pm
- Saturday 4/24 – 9am-9:30am
Reno (KNSN)
- Friday 4/23 – 5:00pm-5:30pm, 11:00pm-11:30pm
- Saturday 4/24 – 10:30am-11:00am, 6:00pm-6:30pm, 9:30pm-10:00pm
- Sunday 4/25 – 1:00pm-1:30pm, 7:30pm-8:00pm, 10:30pm-11:00pm
Los Angeles (KTLA)
- Saturday 4/24 – 7:00pm-7:30pm
San Francisco Bay Area (KRON)
- Sunday 4/25 – 11:30pm-12:00am
Bakersfield (KGET)
- Saturday 4/24 – 4:30pm-5:00pm
Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks
- Sunday 4/25 – 2:00pm-2:30pm
The episode will also premiere Friday on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.