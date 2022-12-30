How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

It's a New Year's Day clash for the Silver and Black as they host the 49ers for Week 17.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, January 1
1:05 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Kugler
|Color Analyst:
|Mark Sanchez
|Sideline Reporter:
|Laura Okmin
Raiders vs. 49ers will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in yellow. View full schedule and map here.
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|ESPN Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Steve Levy
|Color Analyst:
|De'Angelo Hall
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Color Analyst:
|Cristian Echeverria
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
