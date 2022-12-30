Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

Dec 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

It's a New Year's Day clash for the Silver and Black as they host the 49ers for Week 17.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, January 1

1:05 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network:FOX
Play-by-play:Kevin Kugler
Color Analyst:Mark Sanchez
Sideline Reporter:Laura Okmin
506sports.com
506sports.com

Raiders vs. 49ers will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in yellow. View full schedule and map here.

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:ESPN Radio
Play-by-play:Steve Levy
Color Analyst:De'Angelo Hall
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Harry Ruiz
Color Analyst:Cristian Echeverria

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.29.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to view the best photos from Thursday's practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 60

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), running back Brandon Bolden (34), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), running back Brandon Bolden (34), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44), cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44), cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 60

A football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
