How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Saints

The Raiders head to the Big Easy for a Week 8 matchup against the Saints.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 30
10:00 a.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melanie Collins
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+
Paramount+
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 away game against the New Orleans Saints.