How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Jets

The Silver and Black are set to face the New York Jets for a Week 10 matchup on Sunday night.
Here is how to watch, listen to, and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, November 12
5:20 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|NBC
|Play-by-play:
|Mike Tirico
|Analyst:
|Cris Collinsworth
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melissa Stark
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Ryan Radtke
|Analyst:
|Mike Golic
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 85 or 225 for Raiders broadcast; Channel 832 on the Sirius XM App.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.