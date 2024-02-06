How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

The 13th annual NFL Honors – a primetime awards special which recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the season – will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 8 from Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's edition, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, will air live on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.