How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

Feb 06, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The 13th annual NFL Honors – a primetime awards special which recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the season – will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 8 from Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's edition, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, will air live on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Maxx Crosby is a nominee multiple honors to be presented at the show: Defensive Player of the Year, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Former Raiders Art Powell and Eric Allen are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and it will be revealed at the ceremony if they will be the next to join the league's best of the best.

The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show will air at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network in the lead up to the awards show.

For more information about NFL Honors, visit www.nfl.com/honors.

