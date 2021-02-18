How to watch The Raiders Report: Flores to Canton

Feb 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas residents will get a chance to learn a little more about one of the icons in Raiders history this Friday. "The Raiders Report: Flores To Canton," a special chronicling the Silver and Black coach's journey to the Hall of Fame airs this weekend in Nevada and nearby areas.

Flores, who received the official announcement that he has been elected to Canton earlier this month, called the distinction one of his greatest moments, adding that with his upcoming induction, he life "is complete."

See below for times and locations:

FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)

  • Friday 2/19 – 6:30pm
  • Sunday 2/21 – 9:00am

Reno (KNSN)

  • Thursday 2/18 – 11:30pm
  • Friday 2/19 – 9:00pm and 11:00pm
  • Saturday 2/20 – 8:00am
  • Sunday 2/21 – 7:30pm

Los Angeles (KTLA)

  • TBD

Bakersfield (KGET)

  • Saturday 2/27 – 4:30pm

Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks

  • Sunday 2/21 – 2:30pm

Not in Nevada? That's OK. "The Raiders Report: Flores to Canton" will also premiere on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.

Photos: Tom Flores' trailblazing coaching career with the Raiders

With his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look back at photos of Raiders legend Tom Flores' historic career with the Silver and Black.

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
