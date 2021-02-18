How to watch The Raiders Report: Flores to Canton

Las Vegas residents will get a chance to learn a little more about one of the icons in Raiders history this Friday. "The Raiders Report: Flores To Canton," a special chronicling the Silver and Black coach's journey to the Hall of Fame airs this weekend in Nevada and nearby areas.
Flores, who received the official announcement that he has been elected to Canton earlier this month, called the distinction one of his greatest moments, adding that with his upcoming induction, he life "is complete."
See below for times and locations:
FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)
- Friday 2/19 – 6:30pm
- Sunday 2/21 – 9:00am
Reno (KNSN)
- Thursday 2/18 – 11:30pm
- Friday 2/19 – 9:00pm and 11:00pm
- Saturday 2/20 – 8:00am
- Sunday 2/21 – 7:30pm
Los Angeles (KTLA)
- TBD
Bakersfield (KGET)
- Saturday 2/27 – 4:30pm
Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks
- Sunday 2/21 – 2:30pm
Not in Nevada? That's OK. "The Raiders Report: Flores to Canton" will also premiere on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.
With his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look back at photos of Raiders legend Tom Flores' historic career with the Silver and Black.