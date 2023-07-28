After self-reflection over the offseason, Hunter Renfrow is getting back to 'having fun' on the field

"I just got back to the fundamentals, back to the basics. Back to why you love the game," Renfrow said Friday. "The biggest thing for me that I learned was to control what I can control. And I think that [I got] pulled in a lot of directions and expectations, unnecessary ones that I put on myself. Just go out there and have a great day, have a great practice and take it one day at a time, one rep at a time, one route at a time and have that singular mindset."

"My big thing for this year is find ways to have fun and not really care about the outside noise," he added. "Just go out there and go in with my teammates and find a way to have a blast."

Renfrow also touched on the benefits of having a year under his belt in McDaniels' scheme. He feels he's able to move quicker on the field with more knowledge of his role. The Raiders also brought in former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola as a coaching assistant. Amendola played a similar role to Renfrow for New England, and has been a great resource for him in practices.

With the addition of Jakobi Meyers to the fold, Renfrow, Meyers and Adams seem to make a formidable trio for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"He's crafty. Not even physically, but mentally too," Jakobi Meyers said of Renfrow. "The way he puts routes together or thinks about before he even runs them is a unique skill set. Another one of those guys who's earned every compliment he's gotten."

The overall message from Renfrow is that he's only concerned with helping his teammates win. Not only just proving his worth to the team, but living up to his own standard.