Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the practice field didn't disappoint

While he's still getting adjusted to his teammates on the field, he's made a good first impression on Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. The quarterback described having a receiver the caliber of Adams as "a luxury." While today was the first Raiders camp practice with the two together, Garoppolo's "openness and eagerness to learn" is something Adams has greatly appreciated.

"He's a great guy. Easy to talk to," Adams said. "Super coachable, from the coaches to him, and listening to my feedback and the way I view the game too. Today was very productive. A lot of conversation out there. We've just got to stay on that, continue with it to get to where we want to be come Week 1."

"You see the tip of the iceberg out there," Adams continued. "Obviously, the rest is underwater. That's what we're doing throughout the day with the rest of the 23 hours we're in the building. It's a really fun process because you get to see that progress over time."

Crosby appreciated the energy and swagger his new quarterback has brought to the team so far. In the limited number of snaps they've played against each other, Crosby said they're already starting to talk a little bit of smack to each other. It's all in good fun between the two though.