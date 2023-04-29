Raiders select CB Jakorian Bennett with the No. 104 pick

After trading up five picks to No. 104, the Raiders selected cornerback Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound corner spent three seasons as a Terrapin, totaling 69 tackles, 24 passes defensed and five interceptions. In 2022, Bennett played in 12 games with 10 starts, leading the team with 11 PBUs and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.