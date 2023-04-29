Jakorian Bennett focused on doing everything to be 'the best version of myself'

To seal the deal for the National Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl back in February, Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett came down with an interception with 42 seconds remaining, preserving the 28-20 victory.

The interception, along with the week of practices, was significant for Bennett, who was able to show out for his friends and family in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. He also caught the attention of Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who served as the National Team's head coach in the collegiate showcase.

"I really liked his energy," Bennett said of Graham. "We just embraced what he was saying, knowing he's coached at a high level for a long time. I just wanted to go out there and be a dog, be the best version of myself and showcase my skills."