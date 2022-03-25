Jayon Brown will look to replicate his 'Music City' success with the Raiders

Mar 25, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders snagged another key signing Thursday with linebacker Jayon Brown﻿.

Brown is the third linebacker addition to the Silver and Black this offseason, along with Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser﻿. The former Titan has a proven track record of always being around the ball. Brown comes to Las Vegas with 385 career tackles and nearly 10 sacks in his five seasons with Tennessee.

Here are a few things to know about Brown, and the journey that has brought him to Las Vegas.

Big piece of 'Titan Up'

Brown's stint in Nashville was pretty successful. From 2018-2020, he was ranked among the top five in tackles on the Titans, and in that three season span, he racked up 278 tackles. He also won a lot of games with the team, including two AFC South crowns and making four playoff appearances in his time there. Brown's production took a dip last season due to injuries and COVID-19, and will look to rebound in the Silver and Black.

"Every year when I enter a new year, I want to improve on everything I did good on, and things I didn't do so good on, every year I want to become a more complete player for myself," Brown said in 2020. "I want to improve on everything across the board that I can improve on."

Related Links

Back to the West Coast

After five seasons in the Southeast, Brown returns to his West Coast roots. Brown is a California native who attended Long Beach Poly High School. The three-star outside linebacker committed to UCLA, where he compiled 222 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in his four seasons there.

"He's just a big time leader, and he's obviously continued to grow as a leader," said Scott White, Brown's linebackers coach at UCLA. "We have a saying around here, 'Be the same guy everyday.' Jayon is that; he's always got that big smile on his face, that big personality. One thing he does is he makes the others around him better, and another thing he really does ... is contribute to winning."

Bruin reunion

Additionally with his arrival to Las Vegas, he'll be teaming up with two of his former Bruin teammates. It will be like old times for Kolton Miller and Andre James, as they'll be tasked again with blocking against the linebacker in practices. Miller was drafted in the first round by the Raiders the year after Brown was taken in the fifth round by the Titans. James soon followed James to the Raiders in 2019. The reputation of former UCLA players on the roster is pretty high, as James and Miller were the only two players to play 100 percent of all snaps during the 2021 season for the Silver and Black.

In the two seasons all three played together at UCLA, they won 12 games with a bowl appearance under Jim Mora. After Brown officially signed with the Raiders, Miller and James took to Instagram to share their excitement about being back on the field with him.

No fly zone

One of the things that will make Brown so useful for the Silver and Black is his ability to shine in coverage. From 2018-2020, Brown did not have a sub-70 PFF coverage grade, and accounted for 23 defensive stops last season. He also has four career interceptions and 28 career pass deflections.

Putting him in a rotation with Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo﻿, the Raiders linebacking corps should look good in coverage under the direction of Patrick Graham and new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce – who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

news

Free Agent Facts: Get to know the latest additions to the Raiders

With the new league year underway, the Las Vegas Raiders have been making multiple roster additions through free agency.
news

'It just felt like home': Chandler Jones is thrilled to get to work with Maxx Crosby, Patrick Graham

The All-Pro edge rusher is reunited with his former position coach from New England, and is ready to get out in front of Raider Nation.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Big decisions to make heading into free agency and the draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates who the Silver and Black might target in free agency next week.
news

'A true pro': Casey Hayward Jr. is ready to set a professional tone for the secondary

GM Mike Mayock thinks Hayward's leadership could provide big dividends for the Raiders' young defensive playmakers.
news

Karl Joseph returns to a Raiders squad he 'never wanted to leave'

The Raiders 2016 first-round pick is excited to make his return to the Raiders and says he hopes to end his career in Silver and Black.
news

Playing word association with the Raiders' new free-agent playmakers

What comes to mind when assessing the newest members of the Silver and Black?
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

After two weeks of free agency, there has been plenty of discussion on some of the Raiders' signings and decisions so far.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
