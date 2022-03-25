Jayon Brown will look to replicate his 'Music City' success with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders snagged another key signing Thursday with linebacker Jayon Brown.
Brown is the third linebacker addition to the Silver and Black this offseason, along with Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser. The former Titan has a proven track record of always being around the ball. Brown comes to Las Vegas with 385 career tackles and nearly 10 sacks in his five seasons with Tennessee.
Here are a few things to know about Brown, and the journey that has brought him to Las Vegas.
Big piece of 'Titan Up'
Brown's stint in Nashville was pretty successful. From 2018-2020, he was ranked among the top five in tackles on the Titans, and in that three season span, he racked up 278 tackles. He also won a lot of games with the team, including two AFC South crowns and making four playoff appearances in his time there. Brown's production took a dip last season due to injuries and COVID-19, and will look to rebound in the Silver and Black.
"Every year when I enter a new year, I want to improve on everything I did good on, and things I didn't do so good on, every year I want to become a more complete player for myself," Brown said in 2020. "I want to improve on everything across the board that I can improve on."
Back to the West Coast
After five seasons in the Southeast, Brown returns to his West Coast roots. Brown is a California native who attended Long Beach Poly High School. The three-star outside linebacker committed to UCLA, where he compiled 222 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in his four seasons there.
"He's just a big time leader, and he's obviously continued to grow as a leader," said Scott White, Brown's linebackers coach at UCLA. "We have a saying around here, 'Be the same guy everyday.' Jayon is that; he's always got that big smile on his face, that big personality. One thing he does is he makes the others around him better, and another thing he really does ... is contribute to winning."
Bruin reunion
Additionally with his arrival to Las Vegas, he'll be teaming up with two of his former Bruin teammates. It will be like old times for Kolton Miller and Andre James, as they'll be tasked again with blocking against the linebacker in practices. Miller was drafted in the first round by the Raiders the year after Brown was taken in the fifth round by the Titans. James soon followed James to the Raiders in 2019. The reputation of former UCLA players on the roster is pretty high, as James and Miller were the only two players to play 100 percent of all snaps during the 2021 season for the Silver and Black.
In the two seasons all three played together at UCLA, they won 12 games with a bowl appearance under Jim Mora. After Brown officially signed with the Raiders, Miller and James took to Instagram to share their excitement about being back on the field with him.
No fly zone
One of the things that will make Brown so useful for the Silver and Black is his ability to shine in coverage. From 2018-2020, Brown did not have a sub-70 PFF coverage grade, and accounted for 23 defensive stops last season. He also has four career interceptions and 28 career pass deflections.
Putting him in a rotation with Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo, the Raiders linebacking corps should look good in coverage under the direction of Patrick Graham and new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce – who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.
View photos of new Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown in action.