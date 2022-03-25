Jayon Brown will look to replicate his 'Music City' success with the Raiders

Bruin reunion

Additionally with his arrival to Las Vegas, he'll be teaming up with two of his former Bruin teammates. It will be like old times for Kolton Miller and Andre James, as they'll be tasked again with blocking against the linebacker in practices. Miller was drafted in the first round by the Raiders the year after Brown was taken in the fifth round by the Titans. James soon followed James to the Raiders in 2019. The reputation of former UCLA players on the roster is pretty high, as James and Miller were the only two players to play 100 percent of all snaps during the 2021 season for the Silver and Black.