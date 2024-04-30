Las Vegas Raiders announce inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise presented by Seaside Events in March 2025

The first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise will set sail in March 2025 on board the Norwegian Bliss from the Port of Los Angeles on a 7-night Mexican Riviera cruise, the Raiders announced. This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities. This will be a unique opportunity for die-hard members of the Raider Nation to connect with some of their favorite players who proudly wore the famed Silver and Black while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship.

The Raiders are partnering with Seaside Events to bring this first-ever fan cruise experience to the high seas from March 23-30, 2025. Raiders Fans and Alumni will sail from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. This cruise experience will include Raiders-themed experiences for fans and Alumni both onboard the ship, as well as at the various ports of call. Planned activities include Fan-Alumni Welcome-Aboard & Farewell Parties, Meet and Greets, Group Dinners, Beach Party, "Down Memory Lane" highlights presentations, Autographs & Photo Ops, and other activities.

The Alumni roster for the inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise will be announced soon on the Raiders Fan Cruise website. Raiders Fans are encouraged to visit **www.raidersfancruise.com** to learn more about the Raiders Fan Cruise including Fan-Alumni activities, the Norwegian Bliss and FAQ's.

"We are honored to partner with the Raiders and to bring together this first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise and look forward to creating lifelong memories for all die-hard Raiders Fans" said Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events "As a cruise events company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together."

"We are pleased to team up with Seaside Events on this exciting endeavor that allows Raider Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our valued Alumni in a fun, football-themed environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime," said Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer, Qiava Martinez.