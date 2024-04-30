 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Las Vegas Raiders announce inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise presented by Seaside Events in March 2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 09:04 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise will set sail in March 2025 on board the Norwegian Bliss from the Port of Los Angeles on a 7-night Mexican Riviera cruise, the Raiders announced. This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities. This will be a unique opportunity for die-hard members of the Raider Nation to connect with some of their favorite players who proudly wore the famed Silver and Black while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship.

The Raiders are partnering with Seaside Events to bring this first-ever fan cruise experience to the high seas from March 23-30, 2025. Raiders Fans and Alumni will sail from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. This cruise experience will include Raiders-themed experiences for fans and Alumni both onboard the ship, as well as at the various ports of call. Planned activities include Fan-Alumni Welcome-Aboard & Farewell Parties, Meet and Greets, Group Dinners, Beach Party, "Down Memory Lane" highlights presentations, Autographs & Photo Ops, and other activities.

The Alumni roster for the inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise will be announced soon on the Raiders Fan Cruise website. Raiders Fans are encouraged to visit **www.raidersfancruise.com** to learn more about the Raiders Fan Cruise including Fan-Alumni activities, the Norwegian Bliss and FAQ's.

"We are honored to partner with the Raiders and to bring together this first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise and look forward to creating lifelong memories for all die-hard Raiders Fans" said Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events "As a cruise events company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together."

"We are pleased to team up with Seaside Events on this exciting endeavor that allows Raider Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our valued Alumni in a fun, football-themed environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime," said Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer, Qiava Martinez.

The Raiders Fan Cruise is operated, facilitated, and administered by Seaside Events.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23).
news

Raiders announce undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign G Cody Whitehair

Whitehair, a 6-foot-3, 316-pound offensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the last eight seasons (2016-23) with the Bears.
news

Raiders Foundation inaugural Silver & Black Gala spotlights Nevada-based mental health initiatives

Held on March 30 at Wynn Las Vegas, the gala marked a significant milestone in the Raiders' ongoing commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football field.
news

Raiders sign RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison joins the Silver and Black after spending the last five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23).
news

Raiders re-sign defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins

The defensive linemen both return for their second season with the Raiders.
news

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Bryant has played in 65 career games, totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew II

Minshew joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2023 season with the Colts, where he played in all 17 games (13 starts), completing 305-of-490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins 

Wilkins joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) with the Dolphins, initially being drafted by Miami in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
news

The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 22-23

For the third consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a two-day sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and UNLV merchandise.
news

Raiders re-sign C Andre James

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 

Latest Content

gallery

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.30.24

Apr 30, 2024

Get an exclusive look at photos from the Silver and Black's phase two of their offseason program.
news

A glance at some intriguing Raiders UDFA additions

Apr 30, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders announced 17 undrafted free agent signings at the conclusion of the NFL Draft last Saturday.
news

Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

Apr 30, 2024

A look at the numbers the 25 Silver and Black rookies will be sporting.
audio

The picks are in! Reacting to the Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft Class

Apr 30, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap the 2024 NFL Draft and break down the Raiders' draft class.
gallery

Photos: Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Take a look at photos of newly signed free agent, wide receiver Michael Gallup.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise presented by Seaside Events in March 2025

Apr 30, 2024

This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities.
news

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23).
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes in-person callbacks

Apr 30, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to get an exclusive look at the Raiderettes in-person callbacks for the 2024 Auditions.
video

Brock Bowers is excited to join the Silver and Black | My Draft Story

Apr 29, 2024

Watch as tight end Brock Bowers recaps what it was like being selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Offseason Program: Monday 4.29.24

Apr 29, 2024

The Raiders hit the practice field and weight room for offseason workouts at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

An inside look at Brock Bowers' first day with the Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 29, 2024

It was a busy 24 hours for the No. 13 overall pick, going from a draft party at his home in California to touring Allegiant Stadium.
video

Highlights: Raiders select cornerback M.J. Devonshire | 2024 NFL Draft 

Apr 29, 2024

Watch highlights from new Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire.
View All
Advertising
Raider Image