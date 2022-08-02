Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

Aug 02, 2022 at 11:18 AM
Raiders.com Staff
With the preseason opener just days away, the Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of 2022 on Tuesday.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.

Offense

PositionColumn 5
WRDavante AdamsMack HollinsTyron JohnsonIsaiah Zuber
LTKolton MillerJackson BartonBamidele Olaseni
LGJohn SimpsonDylan ParhamJordan Meredith
CAndre JamesHroniss Grasu
RGLester Cotton Sr.Jermaine EluemunorAlex Bars
RTAlex LeatherwoodBrandon ParkerThayer MunfordTyrone Wheatley Jr.
TEDarren WallerFoster MoreauNick BowersJesper Horsted
Jacob HollisterCole Fotheringham
WRHunter RenfrowKeelan ColeDemarcus RobinsonDJ Turner
[Dillon Stoner]Justin Hall
QBDerek CarrJarrett StidhamNick MullensChase Garbers
RBJosh JacobsBrandon BoldenKenyan DrakeAmeer Abdullah
Zamir WhiteBrittain BrownAustin Walter
FBJakob Johnson

Defense

Position
DEChandler JonesClelin FerrellMalcolm KoonceMyron Tagovailoa-Amosa
DTAndrew BillingsTyler LancasterKendal VickersNeil Farrell Jr.
[Johnathan Hankins]
DT[Bilal Nichols]Kyle PekoMatthew ButlerVernon Butler
DEMaxx CrosbyGerri GreenTashawn BowerZach VanValkenburg
OLBDivine Deablo
MLBDenzel PerrymanDarien ButlerCurtis Bolton
OLBJayon BrownKenny YoungLuke Masterson
CBNate HobbsAmik RobertsonCre'von LeBlancBryce Cosby
[Trayvon Mullen Jr.]Sam Webb
CBRock Ya-SinAnthony AverettDarius PhillipsChris Jones
Isiah Brown
FSTre'von MoehrigDuron HarmonTyree GillespieMatthias Farley
SSJohnathan AbramRoderic TeamerQwynnterrio ColeIsaiah Pola-Mao

Specialists

Position
PAJ Cole
KDaniel Carlson
HAJ Cole
LSTrent Sieg
KRAmeer AbdullahKeelan ColeKenyan Drake
PRHunter RenfrowDarius PhillipsDJ Turner

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

