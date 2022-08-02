Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

With the preseason opener just days away, the Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of 2022 on Tuesday.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.
Offense
|Position
|Column 5
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Mack Hollins
|Tyron Johnson
|Isaiah Zuber
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Jackson Barton
|Bamidele Olaseni
|LG
|John Simpson
|Dylan Parham
|Jordan Meredith
|C
|Andre James
|Hroniss Grasu
|RG
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Alex Bars
|RT
|Alex Leatherwood
|Brandon Parker
|Thayer Munford
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Foster Moreau
|Nick Bowers
|Jesper Horsted
|Jacob Hollister
|Cole Fotheringham
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Keelan Cole
|Demarcus Robinson
|DJ Turner
|[Dillon Stoner]
|Justin Hall
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Jarrett Stidham
|Nick Mullens
|Chase Garbers
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Brandon Bolden
|Kenyan Drake
|Ameer Abdullah
|Zamir White
|Brittain Brown
|Austin Walter
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Chandler Jones
|Clelin Ferrell
|Malcolm Koonce
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|DT
|Andrew Billings
|Tyler Lancaster
|Kendal Vickers
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|[Johnathan Hankins]
|DT
|[Bilal Nichols]
|Kyle Peko
|Matthew Butler
|Vernon Butler
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Gerri Green
|Tashawn Bower
|Zach VanValkenburg
|OLB
|Divine Deablo
|MLB
|Denzel Perryman
|Darien Butler
|Curtis Bolton
|OLB
|Jayon Brown
|Kenny Young
|Luke Masterson
|CB
|Nate Hobbs
|Amik Robertson
|Cre'von LeBlanc
|Bryce Cosby
|[Trayvon Mullen Jr.]
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Anthony Averett
|Darius Phillips
|Chris Jones
|Isiah Brown
|FS
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Duron Harmon
|Tyree Gillespie
|Matthias Farley
|SS
|Johnathan Abram
|Roderic Teamer
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
Specialists
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Trent Sieg
|KR
|Ameer Abdullah
|Keelan Cole
|Kenyan Drake
|PR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Darius Phillips
|DJ Turner
