Raiders sign Trey Quinn to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Trey Quinn to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Tuesday.
Quinn, a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver out of SMU, was originally selected by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Quinn spent two seasons (2018-19) with the club, appearing in 15 contests and recording 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdown receptions. Last season, Quinn had a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in one contest.
A native of Lake Charles, La., Quinn finished his collegiate career at SMU after originally beginning at LSU. He appeared in 38 total games, compiling 136 receptions for 1,512 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a senior in 2017, Quinn was a first-team All-American Conference selection after starting all 13 contests and setting a school record with 114 receptions on the year, leading the nation with 8.8 receptions per game.