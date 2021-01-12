Raiders sign Trey Quinn to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Trey Quinn to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Quinn, a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver out of SMU, was originally selected by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Quinn spent two seasons (2018-19) with the club, appearing in 15 contests and recording 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdown receptions. Last season, Quinn had a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in one contest.