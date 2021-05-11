Raiders sign WR Caleb Scott

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Caleb Scott, the club announced Tuesday.
A 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver out of Vanderbilt, Scott joins the Raiders having made stints over his first three seasons in the league with the Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Green Bay Packers (2020). He was originally signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Scott has not appeared in a regular season contest.
A native of Suwanee, Ga., Scott played in 44 games with 18 starts for the Commodores, hauling in 67 passes for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns over four seasons (2014-17). As a senior, he hauled in 18 passes for 178 yards and tied a career high with two receiving touchdowns.