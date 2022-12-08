Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Rams in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Rock Ya-Sin
LB Jayon Brown
C Hroniss Grasu
TE Jesper Horsted
DE Tashawn Bower
DT Andrew Billings
