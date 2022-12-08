Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec 08, 2022 at 03:45 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
InActives_WK14_2560x1440

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Rams in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

CB Rock Ya-Sin

LB Jayon Brown

C Hroniss Grasu

TE Jesper Horsted

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Andrew Billings

