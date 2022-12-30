Luke Masterson, Darien Butler helping each other grow through their rookie seasons

Rookie linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler has seen more snaps this season than many would've expected.

The two undrafted rookies arrived to Las Vegas together in May, vying to make the 53-man roster. Both Masterson and Butler were team captains in college, and recorded over 200 tackles in their respective times at Wake Forest and Arizona State. After putting in the work throughout Training Camp, the two linebackers, along with Sam Webb and Isaiah Pola-Mao, were the four rookie UDFAs to make the Raiders' initial active roster in August.

Fast forward nearly five months, the two find themselves in a position of having duties beyond special teams. They've been in the front line for several weeks, filling in amid injures. Their volume may seemingly increase at the Raiders close out the season.

"[T]he more looks you get, the more you can play with anticipation," Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham said of the linebacking duo's playing time. "Same thing for the playcaller. The looks I get based off of film, based on my experience. ... Same thing as a player, the more looks you get, the more you can play with anticipation. Everybody talks about playing fast. It's not necessarily your timed speed. It's about you eliminating some of the variables and playing with some anticipation.