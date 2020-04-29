Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 01:55 PM

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders' new do-it-all running back Lynn Bowden Jr. took to the Bleacher Report app on Wednesday to answer some questions from fans, and while many of the questions were fairly immaterial — he loves LeBron and Fortnite, and he prefers Pepsi to Coke, in case you were curious — he did shed some light on a few things that have gone through his mind since he was drafted.

Here were a few highlights.

On which Raider called him first:

"Derek Carr called me right after I got drafted," Bowden wrote, adding elsewhere that he's really looking to playing with No. 4. "He's a great QB."

Bowden also expressed his confidence that Coach Gruden will find some creative ways to use his much-hyped versatility.

"I can tell what type of coach he is," Bowden said. "I know what he's doing. He'll put me in the right places at the right time."

On his NFL role models:

Bowden grew up playing running back, so Raider Nation will have to forgive him for saying his idol growing up was LaDainian Tomlinson. When it comes to wide receiver, he gave a short but succinct list of his all-time Top 5: "Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, TO... That's all I got for you."

When Kentucky famously moved him to quarterback after a slew of injuries, Bowden said he prepared by watching tape of Marcus Mariota and Lamar Jackson.

And as for whose ankles he's looking forward to breaking? "Tyrann Mathieu. Because he's already got the name Honey Badger. I got to prove myself."

On which number he'll rock:

So... the question of many fans' lips: Which number will Bowden wear?

"26 or 33, depending on which one's open. I just gotta get an RB number."

Nevin Lawson currently wears No. 26 for the Silver and Black, but No. 33 is open due to the departure of DeAndré Washington in free agency. We'll know for sure which number he picked a little later this offseason.

Draft Pick: RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

With the 80th pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select running back Lynn Bowden Jr.

RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
1 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
2 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
3 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
4 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
5 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
6 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
7 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
8 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
9 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
10 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
11 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
12 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
13 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
14 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
15 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
16 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
17 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
RB Lynn Bowden Jr. Third Round (80th overall) Kentucky
18 / 18

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

Third Round (80th overall)

Kentucky

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class
news

Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock addresses the media at a press conference at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
news

Resumen del Draft 2020

Mayock hace recuento del NFL Draft 2020 y las expectativas a futuro.
Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson
news

Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson

Con el turno 139 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la defensiva secundaria.
Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson
news

Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson

Con el turno 109 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la línea ofensiva.
Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media
news

Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock broke down the 2020 NFL Draft Class with reporters following the end of the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock addresses the media at a press conference at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
news

Closing Remarks: Mayock recaps 2020 Draft Class and expectations going forward

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the draft with seven picks and finished with seven new additions to the Silver and Black.
NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson
news

NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 139 overall pick, NFL analysts couldn't offer enough praise for the newest member of the team.
Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson (74) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 38-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
news

Raiders add more offensive line depth with the addition of John Simpson

We're back in the saddle again for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time adding a crucial position.
Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson with the 109th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising