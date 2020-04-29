Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

The Raiders' new do-it-all running back Lynn Bowden Jr. took to the Bleacher Report app on Wednesday to answer some questions from fans, and while many of the questions were fairly immaterial — he loves LeBron and Fortnite, and he prefers Pepsi to Coke, in case you were curious — he did shed some light on a few things that have gone through his mind since he was drafted.

Here were a few highlights.

On which Raider called him first:

"Derek Carr called me right after I got drafted," Bowden wrote, adding elsewhere that he's really looking to playing with No. 4. "He's a great QB."

Bowden also expressed his confidence that Coach Gruden will find some creative ways to use his much-hyped versatility.

"I can tell what type of coach he is," Bowden said. "I know what he's doing. He'll put me in the right places at the right time."

On his NFL role models:

Bowden grew up playing running back, so Raider Nation will have to forgive him for saying his idol growing up was LaDainian Tomlinson. When it comes to wide receiver, he gave a short but succinct list of his all-time Top 5: "Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, TO... That's all I got for you."

When Kentucky famously moved him to quarterback after a slew of injuries, Bowden said he prepared by watching tape of Marcus Mariota and Lamar Jackson.

And as for whose ankles he's looking forward to breaking? "Tyrann Mathieu. Because he's already got the name Honey Badger. I got to prove myself."

On which number he'll rock:

So... the question of many fans' lips: Which number will Bowden wear?

"26 or 33, depending on which one's open. I just gotta get an RB number."