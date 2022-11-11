Mack Hollins, Brittain Brown keeping their family members' sacrifices front of mind ahead of Raiders' Salute to Service game

Nov 11, 2022 at 03:09 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Mack Hollins is a firm believer that his occupation as a NFL receiver is easy compared to what his younger brother has done for this country.

Hollins' brother, Drew, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served for over four years, stationed at Parris Island in South Carolina, Quantico Station in Virginia and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

It was a path Mack was surprised his brother followed, but it's a decision he looks up to Drew for making. Mack said he commonly jokes about "being at the bottom end of the ladder" in his family.

"In my mind, my younger brother would be the highest," said Mack Hollins. "I didn't have to sacrifice anything to do what I did. Yeah, there's some time where I have to lift, but that's not a sacrifice to me. To sacrifice for something you don't even know is going to be successful is much harder than me going to lift weights and go run routes. And for him to leave the country and go protect our country when he doesn't know if he'll back or he doesn't know what might happen – that's a much bigger sacrifice than what I'm doing.

"What I'm doing is easy. I get accolades, everybody loves me. But people in the military don't get that even though their job is 10 times as difficult as mine."

Related Links

The hard-work and dedication to their crafts is something Hollins attributes to the way he and his brothers were raised. Something that is very similar to his teammate Brittain Brown's path to the NFL.

Brown, the rookie running back out of UCLA, also has military ties that have impacted his life. His grandfather was a Vietnam War veteran and his father, Keith, is an Army veteran who served during the Gulf War. Brown reflected on how his father's penchant for everything being orderly has carried over into his own life, not only as a football player, but as a person.

"Make your bed every single day, keep your room clean, wake up Saturday mornings and get your push-ups and sit-ups in, go run the hill when you don't want to," said Brown. "I was just one of those kids that wanted to play video games and chill all the time. But my dad was like 'You've got to have your mind and body right.'

"I think he also gave us a good competitive edge, making me and my brother go up against each other," continued Brown. "We always kept that competitiveness with each other, so just bringing that into the league – having to be competitive every day is what you need to stay in this league. Just bringing that from what he taught us helps me stay focused the whole time in practice, waiting for the moment to play in these games when the time comes and having that competitive longevity."

The Raiders will be honoring our veterans and active military this Sunday as part of the NFL's Salute to Service league-wide initiative, and both Hollins and Brown are excited to pay tribute to their family members' commitment to the military.

"All the soldiers, men and women, that do everything for this country, we appreciate their service," said Brown. "Every single day, we need people like them to keep this country strong."

110211_Salute to Service_Digital_Web Thumbail_CTA_2560x1440

2022 Salute to Service Award

Vote for Raiders Alumnus Jay Schroeder!

VOTE NOW

Raiders visit Creech Air Force Base | USAA Salute to Service

The Raiders partnered with USAA for a visit to Creech Air Force Base where players and Raiderettes signed autographs and took photos with service members.

A sign at Creech Air Force Base tells service members where to meet members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes.
1 / 15

A sign at Creech Air Force Base tells service members where to meet members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Bryce Cosby (44), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) sign autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Bryce Cosby (44), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) sign autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Taylor and Monica D. pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
3 / 15

Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Taylor and Monica D. pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) signs autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) signs autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) talks to an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) talks to an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Monica D. and Taylor pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
6 / 15

Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Monica D. and Taylor pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) signs autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) signs autographs for Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan learns about drones from an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan learns about drones from an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) signs autographs for a family of an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) signs autographs for a family of an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), safety Bryce Cosby (44) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base and their family.
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), safety Bryce Cosby (44) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base and their family.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The child of an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base runs around with a Raiderettes pom-pom.
11 / 15

The child of an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base runs around with a Raiderettes pom-pom.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.
12 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) signs autographs for an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
13 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) signs autographs for an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Taylor, Audrey, Jennifer and Monica D. Sign autographs while talking to an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
14 / 15

Raiderettes Taylor, Audrey, Jennifer and Monica D. Sign autographs while talking to an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Taylor, Audrey, Jennifer and Monica D. and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and safety Bryce Cosby (44) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.
15 / 15

Raiderettes Taylor, Audrey, Jennifer and Monica D. and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and safety Bryce Cosby (44) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

Here are six storylines centering around recent signings, injuries and the depth of the Raiders entering Sunday's contest at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Advertising