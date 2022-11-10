Richard Seymour to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch Sunday

Nov 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – Raider Nation in attendance at Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium will witness firsthand Richard Seymour lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch to commemorate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fans are reminded to note that kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. and are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium early to ensure they are part of Seymour's torch lighting and tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Every guest in attendance will be treated to a commemorative giveaway item celebrating Seymour's achievement.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

Seymour joined Cliff Branch as Silver and Black Alumni members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 who were enshrined on Saturday, August 6.

Photos: Best of Richard Seymour's career in the Silver and Black

View some of the top photos from defensive end/tackle Richard Seymour's career as a Raider.

Richard Seymour played in 53 games with 52 starts during his four years with the Raiders. Seymour recorded 18.5 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles in the Silver and Black.
1 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 22

Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 22

Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 22

Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 22

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
