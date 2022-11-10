Richard Seymour to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Raider Nation in attendance at Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium will witness firsthand Richard Seymour lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch to commemorate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fans are reminded to note that kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. and are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium early to ensure they are part of Seymour's torch lighting and tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Every guest in attendance will be treated to a commemorative giveaway item celebrating Seymour's achievement.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."