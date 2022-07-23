Full Madden 23 ratings revealed: How did the Raiders stack up?

It's that time of year again – Madden ratings are here. We broke down the top overall rated Raiders on the virtual gridiron, the fastest, how the draft picks stacked up and who we think was rated way too low.
Let's get into it.
Best of the Rest
The Raiders' blockbuster offseason trade for Davante Adams gives them their highest-rated Madden player since 2006.
After catching 11 touchdowns and over 1,500 yards last season, Adams kept himself in the Madden "99 Club" and is the top WR in the game. Adams also has a 99 rating in catching, awareness, release and spectacular catch.
The other two players with at least a 90 overall rating are Darren Waller and Chandler Jones, who both also landed among the top 10 highest rated players at their respective positions. Waller's 90 speed rating is the second highest of any tight end in the game. Jones' pursuit rating (97) and power move (94) are both in the top five of any defensive player in the video game.
|Player
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Davante Adams
|WR
|99
|Darren Waller
|TE
|91
|Chandler Jones
|ROLB
|90
|Maxx Crosby
|LOLB
|87
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|87
Need for Speed
The Raiders won't be lacking speed in Madden '23.
In this year's installment of the video game, the Raiders have seven players at or above a 91 speed rating. The fastest Raiders in Madden this season include cornerback Anthony Averett and receiver/return specialist Tyron Johnson. Averett ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2018, while Johnson ran a 4.34 at his Oklahoma State Pro Day in 2019.
|Player
|Position
|Speed Rating
|Anthony Averett
|CB
|93
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|93
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|92
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|92
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|91
|Tyree Gillespie
|S
|91
|Zamir White
|RB
|91
2022 Draft Picks
The 2022 draft class for the Raiders consisted of six selections between rounds 3 through 7. Out of the draft class, running back Zamir White earned the highest overall rating (70), with a 91 speed rating, 91 acceleration rating and an 89 carrying rating.
|Player
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Dylan Parham
|G
|67
|Zamir White
|RB
|70
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DL
|64
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|64
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|T
|61
|Brittain Brown
|RB
|59
Biggest Snubs
As for Raiders that maybe deserved a higher rating, these are a few that stand out.
Maxx Crosby anchored the defense last season with eight sacks, a second team All-Pro selection and the 2022 Pro Bowl Defensive MVP award. Despite now being one of the highest paid edge rushers in the league, he slipped out the top 10 highest-rated edge rushers in Madden 23 and didn't hit the 90 overall rating threshold. The other second team All-Pro Daniel Carlson was nixed out of the top five kickers in the game, despite making at least 93 percent of his field goals for a second straight season. However, his kick power rating was a 94 and his kick accuracy was a 90 – the third-highest in his position group.
Derek Carr also lands in this category considering he was top five in passing yards last season and helped lead the team through a tumultuous season, yet earned just an 83 overall.
|Player
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Maxx Crosby
|LOLB
|87
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|84
|Derek Carr
|QB
|83
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|81
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|76
Madden 23, which features the late John Madden back on the cover of his namesake game, is set to be released August 19. You can find the full list of Madden ratings here.
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.
Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos of the Silver and Black's Training Camp practice.