Full Madden 23 ratings revealed: How did the Raiders stack up?

Biggest Snubs

Maxx Crosby anchored the defense last season with eight sacks, a second team All-Pro selection and the 2022 Pro Bowl Defensive MVP award. Despite now being one of the highest paid edge rushers in the league, he slipped out the top 10 highest-rated edge rushers in Madden 23 and didn't hit the 90 overall rating threshold. The other second team All-Pro Daniel Carlson was nixed out of the top five kickers in the game, despite making at least 93 percent of his field goals for a second straight season. However, his kick power rating was a 94 and his kick accuracy was a 90 – the third-highest in his position group.