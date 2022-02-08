Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

Feb 08, 2022 at 03:22 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Madden family has announced the list of speakers for the memorial for John Madden at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th at 5:30 PT.

Steve Mariucci, NFL Network Broadcaster and Former Head Coach

Art Shell, Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame Player and Coach

Lesley Visser, Broadcaster

Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raiders Linebacker

Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders

Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio News Anchor

Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances.

Click here to purchase tickets for the memorial. All proceeds will go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.

Photos: Best of Hall of Fame Coach John Madden

View photos of Hall of Famer John Madden's remarkable career with the Silver and Black.

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
1 / 27

