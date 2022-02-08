Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

The Madden family has announced the list of speakers for the memorial for John Madden at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th at 5:30 PT.
Steve Mariucci, NFL Network Broadcaster and Former Head Coach
Art Shell, Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame Player and Coach
Lesley Visser, Broadcaster
Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raiders Linebacker
Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders
Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio News Anchor
Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden
In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances.
Click here to purchase tickets for the memorial. All proceeds will go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.
