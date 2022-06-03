Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Jarrod Johnson asks:

"Quarterback is most important. What are the Raiders gonna do when we have injuries?"

"I mean, there's nothing more important than that position," McDaniels said about the quarterback position. "And people say, 'Well, you got an established guy.' We certainly do. And the next guy in line, you don't really talk about him until he's the most important guy in the organization when the starter gets hurt. And so, I know there's a lot of us on the staff that have lived through some of those injuries. I certainly have experience with that. It's a one of the toughest positions, if not the toughest position, to play in all of sports."