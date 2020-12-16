Raiders Mailbag: How equipped is the Raiders defense moving forward?

Freddy Oliva asks...

"How do the Raiders get that fire going again and can they?"

Yes, they can get that fire going again.

For lack of better words, the Silver and Black must play desperately for the rest of the season. They have to continue to keep the one week at a time, do-or-die, single-elimination mindset for here on out. Many of the players have expressed this the past couple of weeks, but there's no more time to talk about it, and only be about it after losing three of their last four games.

Also expect for veteran leaders on the team such as Derek Carr, Rodney Hudson and Jason Witten to be more vocal and demanding of their younger teammates to bring the fire in practice as well.

"I guess I've been a little more short fused. I don't think that's a bad thing," said Derek Carr. "I guess the expectation, the demand, is what it is. I'm going to hold people to that standard as long as I have a breath in my lungs because I know we're capable of it."