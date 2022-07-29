Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Joe Ahlert asks:

"Which offensive and defensive player have been most surprising so far?"

The answer to this question is two players that I highlighted in Thursday's Training Camp Notebook.

Both Lester Cotton Sr. and Tre’von Moehrig are two players that I think have made great leaps this offseason to potentially take on bigger roles. Cotton has seen a lot of reps in the first week of camp and has gained the respect and admiration of the locker room through his maturation. The guard could have a lot of eyes on him this preseason.

"Lester has just come in and put his head down," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday morning. "The Lester Cotton that I know from this offseason and now going into Training Camp, he just works hard. He's been in condition, he's gotten stronger, he did a tremendous job in our offseason program. He's been vocal, he's led by example and with his voice. He's brought others along with him.

"He's earning the opportunities that he's getting, and we'll see where that goes," continued McDaniels. "Lester knows he's competing like everybody else is, but really excited for the growth I've seen in him and the growth that I've heard from people that were with him before."