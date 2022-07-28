Quick Hits: What were Head Coach Josh McDaniels' first impressions after pads came on?

With one day of padded practice under their belts and the second underway, the Raiders are getting back into football action as the preseason Hall of Fame Game is just one week away.
The first day with pads brought not only a high energy and excitement among players, but Head Coach Josh McDaniels noted it gave him time to assess which fundamentals need to be focused on going forward – continuing his goal of accountability and limiting mistakes in the most basic parts of the game.
"We don't get many days like this, where we get to redo a bunch of things we did yesterday without the urgency of adding a bunch of new installation and talking about an opponent and all those things that you have to do during the regular season. ... Today's a great opportunity for us to make progress individually, which then will collectively make us better," he said.
Read through for more quotes from coach's Thursday morning press conference.
His assessment after the first day of practice with pads:
"It's the first time in months that they've had to carry them. Legs get a little heavy as they day goes on, which is this phase of the year where you're trying to callous the body so you can withstand the grind of the season. So many things showed up yesterday just from an individual technique perspective that we need to correct and fix and do better."
On teaching discipline throughout camp:
"You can't win until you learn how to not lose. At the end of the day, that's it. If we fumble the ball on the ground, we're going to lose, so we can't win. … Coaching our team and getting them to understand that if we commit a bunch of penalties, if we turn the ball over more than other teams do, we're not going to win. We have to learn how to not put ourselves in those positions and those are the most important fundamentals we can do."
On the team's identity:
"I really enjoy this group. It's ultimately their culture and it's ultimately their team. What we do and how we do it, they're going to define it. We try to set an expectation and a standard of what we're looking for, but ultimately, they're going to do it."
On the offensive line:
"It's too early to sit here and try to say where it's at, but there's multiple guys in there that are competing. They know that. They all know it. We're going to try to play the best 11 guys in every snap. It's the right thing to do. It's the best thing for the team."
On LB Denzel Perryman:
"He brings a lot of juice every day. You can tell when he comes in there, he's got that booming voice. Everybody knows when he talks, its usually something important. He's very confident, he keeps it lighthearted, but he's serious about the game of football. I don't know many people that work like he does. We have a lot of guys in that category, but he really brings it every day."
On his relationship with GM Dave Ziegler:
"We've known each other for a long time, that's one part of it, but I think we've also earned the respect and trust of the other person. In this kind of a situation, to me, the best thing we can do is really be honest with one another. The trust factor for me is the biggest part because he can say something to me that maybe I didn't think of it or maybe I don't even agree with it, that's what we want to do. If we're sitting there saying the same thing every day, we're not going to get the best from each other."
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.