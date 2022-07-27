The story behind those soft-shell puffy Guardian Caps players have been wearing

With photos and videos emerging from Training Camp, fans may be wondering about those puffy caps players are sporting on their helmets.
Well, we have an answer for you.
That's called a Guardian Cap, and it's a soft-shell padding aimed to decrease forces sustained during head-to-head contact and limit head injuries that may come with that contact.
Though any player can choose to don the protective gear, they are currently required for offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends during all preseason practices up until the second preseason game – a decision voted on by team owners in March.
This preseason marks the first time the cap has been worn league-wide, giving an opportunity to gather player perspective on wearing them, as well as study how the cap impacts injury numbers and player safety as a whole.
