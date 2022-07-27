The story behind those soft-shell puffy Guardian Caps players have been wearing

Jul 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
funnyhats_thumb_072722

With photos and videos emerging from Training Camp, fans may be wondering about those puffy caps players are sporting on their helmets.

Well, we have an answer for you.

That's called a Guardian Cap, and it's a soft-shell padding aimed to decrease forces sustained during head-to-head contact and limit head injuries that may come with that contact.

Though any player can choose to don the protective gear, they are currently required for offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends during all preseason practices up until the second preseason game – a decision voted on by team owners in March.

trainingcamp-practice-072422_134
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

This preseason marks the first time the cap has been worn league-wide, giving an opportunity to gather player perspective on wearing them, as well as study how the cap impacts injury numbers and player safety as a whole.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 7.26.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos of the Silver and Black's 2022 Training Camp practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 156

Footballs on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57), tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57), tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
117 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
118 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
119 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
120 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
121 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
122 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
123 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
124 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
125 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
126 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
127 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
128 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
129 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
130 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
131 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
132 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
133 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
134 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
135 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
136 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
137 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
138 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
139 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
140 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
141 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
142 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
143 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
144 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
145 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
146 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
147 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
148 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
149 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
150 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
151 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
152 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
153 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
154 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
155 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
156 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/27: First day in pads wasn't short of excitement

Lester Cotton Sr. and Tre'von Moehrig were just a couple of players who flashed in Wednesday's practice.

news

Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

While the two tackles are competing for their jobs throughout Training Camp, they also recognize that the offensive line room is looking up to them now more than ever.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

A few observations from the Silver and Black's last practice before pads come on Wednesday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

The receiver's humorous persona and trademark 'Mack Hollins Mile' have been the talk of his Silver and Black teammates.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

news

Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Mick Lombardi has seen the 'willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win' from Derek Carr.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

The Silver and Black are back on the field after Training Camp practice kicked off Thursday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

The general manager, alongside Raiders staff, is looking forward to their front-office decisions paying dividends in the 2021 season.

Advertising