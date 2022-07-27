Training Camp Notebook 7/27: First day in pads wasn't short of excitement

Jul 27, 2022 at 03:28 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's about to go down.

The Raiders' Wednesday morning practice consisted of putting the pads on for the first time this Training Camp. With the addition of pads comes more physicality and competitive juices overflowing on the field.

"Once you get the pads on it turns into more intense, more physical ball," Demarcus Robinson said during his media availability Wednesday. "And that's what we look forward to – to try and get that physicalness going on – and I think we did pretty good at it today."

Here are some takeaways from Wednesday's practice.

Is it Lester Cotton's time?

Lester Cotton Sr. looked pretty good throughout the early part of the offseason, but as you all know, it's hard to evaluate players until the pads come on. When the pads came on Wednesday morning, Cotton was a dog in the trenches.

He looked good blocking during different drills today and even held his own in one-on-ones. Cotton was a two-time National Champion at Alabama, but hasn't seen a lot of action in the NFL, fluctuating between the Raiders' active roster and the practice squad since he signed as a UDFA in 2019. This offseason, he's gained the attention of his new coaches and his teammates.

"He's going into year four and he's been competing his ass off," Kolton Miller said about Cotton on Tuesday. "Just watching him grow, the growth in strength and speed and everything. He's been one guy to look at that's surprised me for sure."

Related Links

The continuous progression of Tre'von Moehrig

An impactful defensive player in my eyes today was Tre’von Moehrig.

Coming a few days after he was named to the NFL's All-Under-25 Team, Moehrig went toe-to-toe in one-on-one drills with star tight end Darren Waller, and won his fair share of battles against the elite pass catcher. The safety also looked great on block shedding drills, and was given a large amount of snaps throughout practice – showcasing the durability seen from him last season where he played 99 percent of defensive snaps.

"[H]e's in his second year, he's shown the willingness to work," Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham said. "He's shown the willingness to communicate. That's the one thing from that position, we're asking those guys to talk a lot – pre and post snap, talk a lot."

Quote of the day

Last six years, I looked at the Raiders like a rivalry, but now I call it home. Demarcus Robinson

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 7.27.22

View the best photos from Raiders 2022 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A player holds a helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 175

A player holds a helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
117 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
118 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
119 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
120 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
121 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
122 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
123 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
124 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
125 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
126 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
127 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
128 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
129 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
130 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
131 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
132 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
133 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
134 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
135 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
136 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
137 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
138 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
139 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
140 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
141 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
142 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
143 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
144 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
145 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
146 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
147 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
148 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
149 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
150 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
151 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
152 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
153 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
154 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
155 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
156 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
157 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
158 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
159 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
160 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
161 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
162 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
163 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
164 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
165 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
166 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
167 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
168 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
169 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
170 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
171 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
172 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
173 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
174 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
175 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The story behind those soft-shell puffy Guardian Caps players have been wearing

The safety measure is currently required for a select group of position units.

news

Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

While the two tackles are competing for their jobs throughout Training Camp, they also recognize that the offensive line room is looking up to them now more than ever.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

A few observations from the Silver and Black's last practice before pads come on Wednesday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

The receiver's humorous persona and trademark 'Mack Hollins Mile' have been the talk of his Silver and Black teammates.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

news

Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Mick Lombardi has seen the 'willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win' from Derek Carr.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

The Silver and Black are back on the field after Training Camp practice kicked off Thursday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

The general manager, alongside Raiders staff, is looking forward to their front-office decisions paying dividends in the 2021 season.

Advertising