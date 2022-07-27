Training Camp Notebook 7/27: First day in pads wasn't short of excitement

Is it Lester Cotton's time?

Lester Cotton Sr. looked pretty good throughout the early part of the offseason, but as you all know, it's hard to evaluate players until the pads come on. When the pads came on Wednesday morning, Cotton was a dog in the trenches.

He looked good blocking during different drills today and even held his own in one-on-ones. Cotton was a two-time National Champion at Alabama, but hasn't seen a lot of action in the NFL, fluctuating between the Raiders' active roster and the practice squad since he signed as a UDFA in 2019. This offseason, he's gained the attention of his new coaches and his teammates.